Holiday Travel Trends 2025: Cost, Comfort, and Closer-to-Home Trips

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, the leading digital marketing platform built for hospitality, today unveils its latest year-over-year (YoY) travel trends ahead of the 2025 holiday season. As travelers worldwide navigate economic pressures, shifting political landscapes and evolving travel preferences, new Sojern data reveals a key shift: this year's holidaymakers are staying closer to home, booking later, and placing value at the heart of every decision.

"This holiday season, travelers are making more intentional choices about where and how they spend," said Noreen Henry, Chief Revenue Officer at Sojern. "Our data shows a clear opportunity for travel marketers to promote regional getaways, flexible pricing, and late-booking offers to capture demand even as long-haul travel softens. By adapting their strategies, travel brands can reach travelers where they are, both geographically and financially."

Americans Travel Based on Points, Proximity, and Price

In the U.S., nearly 90% of holiday travelers are planning to hit the road rather than fly, signaling a broader shift in how Americans approach winter vacations during periods of economic uncertainty. This shift follows what many dubbed a "summer of savings," where airfare prices fell YoY across peak travel months, including Labor Day weekend.

LATAM Travel Shifts: Puerto Rico Surges Amid Regional Declines

Travel patterns across Latin America and the Caribbean continue to reflect financial caution and changing preferences.

Europe's Christmas Markets Shine as Long-Haul Travel Fades

Across Europe, short-haul escapes are in and long-haul trips are out. Cities like Budapest, Warsaw and Gdansk (recently voted Europe's top Christmas market) are attracting significant interest.

GCC Momentum Driven by Major Events

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is entering a strong seasonal window, with domestic and event-led development at the forefront.

Chinese New Year 2026: APAC Flights Surge, Regional Favorites Emerge

Chinese New Year (CNY) 2026, falling on February 17 and marking the start of the Year of the Fire Horse, is shaping up to be a high-demand travel period, with strong early growth in both flights and hotel bookings.

*Data source: Sojern platform data, pulled w/c 8 September 2025

