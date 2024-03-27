Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2024
15:41
comunicato stampa

Hongqi Introduces Pioneer Rental Service in Frankfurt and Seeks Priority Experience Officers

27 marzo 2024 | 14.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGCHUN, China, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Klassikstadt Frankfurt on March 25, 2024, Hongqi initiated its Pioneer Rental service, simultaneously commencing recruitment for Priority Experience Officers to partake in test drives.

During the test drive event, Hongqi extended invitations to over 60 partners, granting them exclusive access to firsthand experiences with the latest vehicle models. Partners indulged in the luxury and innovation synonymous with the Hongqi brand. As they navigated the roads, they were impressed by the performance, comfort, and advanced features of the vehicles, reaffirming their confidence in Hongqi's commitment to excellence.

The fervent reception of Hongqi did not arise overnight. Since its inception, HONGQI has been one of the most iconic automotive brands in China, representing the high level and technological prowess of the Chinese automotive industry. Since 2020, HONGQI has ventured beyond its domestic borders, setting its sights on conquering the global market. It has been 4 years. HONGQI is taking on a new identity as it steps onto the international stage, showcasing China's automotive industry's ambition and innovation to the world. The success of HONGQI in Europe signifies a significant breakthrough on the international stage, laying the foundation for its global expansion.

HONGQI's brand vision and identity of "Adavanced, High-Tech and Stylish" coincides with European advancements in electric vehicle and environmentally conscious consumer base, which presents an ideal landscape for HONGQI's expansion. European consumers' increasing concern for environmental protection and sustainable development has led them to prefer environmentally friendly transportation options more and more. HONGQI's launch of the E-HS9, an eco-friendly vehicle model, aligns perfectly with the preferences of European consumers and addresses the increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. This move highlights HONGQI's innovation and commitment to meeting evolving market needs.

Looking ahead, HONGQI is committed to providing eco-friendly cars that surpass consumer expectations, dedicated to advancing a greener and more sustainable future for mobility in Europe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373318/image_5028817_43427230.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-introduces-pioneer-rental-service-in-frankfurt-and-seeks-priority-experience-officers-302101141.html

