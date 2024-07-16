HONGQI Unveils EH7 /EHS7 at Goodwood Festival of Speed: European Pre-Sale Begins

BEIJING, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HONGQI press conference was successfully held at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. During the conference, Yang Dayong, President of the Overseas Business Division of China FAW Group Co., Ltd., and Chairman of China FAW Group Import & Export Co., Ltd., announced the launch of blind pre-sales for the HONGQI new energy EH7 and EHS7 models in the European market.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed traces its origins to the hill climb runs established in 1948 by the 9th Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Estate. Today, it has become a grand celebration that brings together world-renowned car brands and legendary racing cars, continuing the heritage of classic car culture. HONGQI's debut at the festival attracted significant attention and discussion among European car enthusiasts. During the event, the 11th Duke of Richmond, founder of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, visited the HONGQI display, personally experiencing the brand's vehicles and expressing keen interest.

At the press conference, Yang Dayong delivered a speech introducing the history and brand philosophy of HONGQI to the guests. He emphasized HONGQI's commitment to long-term development and deep cooperation in the European market, as well as actively developing products that better meet the needs of European users. Giles Taylor, Vice President of Global Design and Chief Creative Officer of FAW Group, presented HONGQI's design philosophy, while Jiang Feng, CEO of the Series 7 Vehicle Product Line, introduced the standout features of the EH7 and EHS7. The worry-free battery range, flexible handling, and exceptional safety of these models received high praise from attendees, users, and the media.

At this press conference, HONGQI announced generous benefits for European users. Firstly, HONGQI offers "Basic Benefits" for users with purchase intentions. By visiting your local HONGQI official website and subscribing to the EH7 and EHS7 news, you will become one of our prospective users. As a prospective user, you can participate in the following activities:

Special Event: 7 prospective users will be selected to join the "HONGQI China Tour". 77 prospective users will receive tickets to the Paris Olympics. Another 77 prospective users will receive co-branded products from Hongqi and renowned brands.

Exclusive Benefits for Users with a Pre-Order: By paying a deposit of 77 euros before September 15th, users will enjoy a 7-year extended warranty, 7 years of free maintenance, and a customization voucher worth 1777 euros for personalized services on HONGQI products. We guarantee early test drives and priority delivery for all pre-order customers.

For more information, please visit our official website: https://www.hongqi-auto.com

