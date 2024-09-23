Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

HONGQI's All-electric Models, EH7 and EHS7 Debut at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024

23 settembre 2024 | 08.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, HONGQI launched its latest new energy vehicles —the EH7 all-electric sedan and the EHS7 all-electric SUV. This marked HONGQI's second appearance at Automechanika Frankfurt.

The HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 are flagship models in the brand's new energy sector, featuring designs that combine luxury with advanced technologies, particularly in driving dynamics and comfort.

Regarding driving dynamics, the HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 are equipped with top-tier electric drivetrains, capable of reaching 22,500 RPM, delivering a class-leading 455 kW and 756 Nm of powerful torque, providing an acceleration experience comparable to that of supercars. At the same time, both vehicles excel in range performance, leading the industry with a WLTP maximum range of 655 km for the EH7 and 600 km for the EHS7. Additionally, they support fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes, meeting the need for long-distance travel.

In terms of comfort, the EH7 and EHS7 are equipped with dynamic chassis control featuring a variable damping suspension that significantly reduces discomfort caused by bumps and vibrations. Additionally, designed with family travel in mind, both the EH7 and EHS7 have a wheelbase of 3 meters, providing ample legroom for rear-seat passengers. The vehicles are equipped with L2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), AR-HUD (Augmented Reality Head-Up Display), and a custom audio system from HONGQI, making driving easier and the journey more enjoyable.

As the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, HONGQI consistently embraces the concepts of "Advanced, High-Tech, and Stylish" in HONGQI Electric Vehicles. The EH7 and EHS7 models are built on one of HONGQI's three flagship platforms, the HONGQI TianGong Electric Platform, which incorporates the brand's significant breakthroughs and latest advancements in key technological fields. Notably, the platform will debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024 alongside the EH7 and EHS7, showcasing HONGQI's exceptional capabilities in new energy vehicle development to the European market. As the world's new luxury automotive brand, HONGQI consistently embraces the concepts of "Advanced, High-Tech, and Stylish" in HONGQI Electric Vehicles.

In addition to highlighting its technological prowess, HONGQI is actively expanding its partnerships with European dealers, promoting the localization of after-sales services. Currently, HONGQI's overseas network spans 28 countries with a total of 128 stores. The spare parts availability rate has reached 95%, aiming to minimize customer wait times.

Through the innovation in the field of new energy and the development of its global sales network, HONGQI is strengthening the foothold in the European market, striving to deliver luxury and exceptional service to a growing customer base.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512431/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqis-all-electric-models-eh7-and-ehs7-debut-at-automechanika-frankfurt-2024-302255256.html

in Evidenza