HONOR Introduces the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16: A Next-Level AI-powered Laptop for Unparalleled User Experiences

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today unveiled the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16, a revolutionary AI-powered laptop which sets to redefine the traditional laptop landscape. Based on HONOR's platform-level AI capabilities and joint efforts with technology partners such as Microsoft, Intel and NVIDIA, HONOR is bringing PCs into the AI PC era, marking a significant milestone in computing, offering users an unparalleled AI experience and transforming their device interactions.

"At HONOR, our commitment lies in embracing open collaboration with industry partners to foster a flourishing ecosystem. We firmly believe in the transformative power of collaborative synergy, especially in the era of AI. By leveraging the collective expertise of top industry players, we are dedicated to crafting exceptional products and delivering unparalleled experiences to consumers worldwide," said George Zhao, CEO at HONOR.

In collaboration with Microsoft, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 features real-time resources optimization, multi-device connectivity and a range of AI features. "In this rapidly evolving world of technology, collaborating with partners like HONOR allows us to revolutionize global connectivity. AI is unlocking unprecedented capabilities across the cloud, devices, and everyday applications. With the launch of HONOR's MagicBook Pro 16, we are bringing the power of Windows and Azure Speech Services to customers, showcasing the potential of on-device AI and cloud-based AI working together to enable individuals and organizations to achieve more," stated Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales at Microsoft.

Through the longstanding collaboration with Intel, HONOR harnesses the benefits of the new Intel Core Ultra processors to deliver products with superior user experiences. "With advanced performance and power efficiency, Intel Core Ultra processor is ushering in the era of the AI PC with 3 AI engines: the CPU, GPU, and the new NPU. Together with HONOR, we unlock an endless amount of AI experiences from productivity, content creation, to gaming and beyond, while continuing to raise the bar on system design," shared David Feng, Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager, Client Segments at Intel.

AI Powered Seamless Cross-Device Collaboration for Every ScenarioWith the power of platform-level AI, HONOR users can now effortlessly connect their devices across different platforms, enabling seamless collaboration. An exemplary feature of this innovation is HONOR's ability to simplify the process of transferring a window from an Android smartphone to a Windows PC, or a windows PC to an Android tablet, which typically involves multiple steps on other devices. With AI working behind the scenes, users can now accomplish this task with just a single drag. For instance, they can seamlessly transfer windows, such as messaging apps, from their HONOR smartphone to their PC and reply directly, ensuring uninterrupted workflow across all devices. HONOR's exceptional cross-device collaboration sets it apart as the sole system capable of delivering this level of efficiency and convenience.

HONOR's MagicOS 8.0 revolutionizes the way humans interact with devices by harnessing advanced AI capabilities, enabling seamless collaboration and connectivity within the ecosystem. With the laptop positioned at the core, MagicRing enables synchronization and collaboration of tasks and notifications between different devices, ensuring a seamless experience that combines convenience and accessibility. MagicRing is capable of handling multiple concurrent streams, including audio/video, files, and messages, while seamlessly integrating up to eight interconnected features, including Tethering, Connected Screen, Connected Input, Connected File, Connected Call, Connected Notification, Connected Camera, and Connected APP, empowering users with uninterrupted experiences, even in multitasking scenarios. This AI PC also incorporates intelligent features such as HONOR Global Favorites Space, HONOR Device Clone, and HONOR Share, unlocking the full potential of the device, all due to the empowerment of HONOR's platform-level AI capabilities.

Redefining User's PC Experience with AIThe HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 elevates productivity to extraordinary heights with the AI capacities, empowering features including Smart Picture Search, Smart Document Summary, Text Comprehension, AI Subtitle, and Magic Text, making HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 an indispensable companion for efficiency. Whether it's searching for images, or generating concise document summaries, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 sets a new standard for intelligent computing.

Optimized Hardware Performance to enhance Platform-level AIThe HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 is powered by the high performance Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H, which features six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power efficient cores to deliver exceptional computing power. With the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 delivers unrivaled performance and seamless multitasking capabilities while producing stunning visuals.

Further enhancing robustness, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 features the AI-based OS Turbo X, allowing users to effortlessly activate the High-Performance Mode, unleashing the full power of its processor while minimizing latency and providing superior graphics quality. The HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 also features intelligent scheduling and tuning capabilities, which enable it to intelligently recognize different usage scenarios and dynamically adapt to optimize performance. Users can expect a seamless and tailored computing experience that surpasses expectations.

Excellent Audio-visual experienceEquipped with a 16-inch HONOR FullView Display, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 offers users an ultra-clear visual experience with a high resolution of 3072 x 1920,100% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB wide color gamut support, ensuring stunning color accuracy and vibrant visuals. The laptop also provides an ultra-responsive and fluid gaming experience thanks to it refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Additionally, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 has received both TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification.

HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 comes with six speakers, including four woofers and two tweeters, with cutting-edge audio technology to effectively enhance the width, depth and height of the soundstage. It is also the world's first spatial audio laptop on a Windows-based PC, that will provide a more immersive experience in gaming and video watching, especially for gaming and video watching.

Exquisite DesignWith its stunning full-metal 3D Coloring Spray Technology Metallic design, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 stands out as a true embodiment of elegance and sophistication. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge design with outstanding performance, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 sets an entirely new standard in the realm of high-performance laptops.

Color and AvailabilityBased on Windows 11, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 is available in two colorways: White and Purple. It will initially be launched in China with a global release anticipated in Q2.

