Huawei and HP Inc. Sign Global Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2026 – Today, Huawei and HP Inc. announced the signing of a multiyear global patent cross-licensing agreement, including license to HP Inc. for certain Huawei WiFi patents. This milestone agreement not only reflects the companies’ cooperation in the field of intellectual property licensing but also recognizes Huawei’s innovation capabilities and core technological strength as well as HP’s position as global leader in computers and peripheral equipment.

Alan Fan, Huawei’s Chief Intellectual Property Officer, stated, “Huawei is pleased to reach this patent cross-licensing agreement with HP Inc. This agreement is a strong testament to Huawei’s persistent independent innovation in cutting-edge fields in Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Through patent licensing, Huawei shares its innovation with the industry, particularly in the area of standardized technologies, which brings leading technological experiences to consumers worldwide.”

Steven Geiszler, who represented Huawei in the negotiations, stated: “This is another successful licensing of Huawei patents, particularly in the area of standardized Wi-Fi technologies—while obtaining valuable reciprocal patent rights from HP Inc. I appreciate the professionalism and courteousness shown by HP’s negotiation team during this project.”

Wi-Fi has become one of the most widely used wireless technologies in the world, connecting homes, schools, hospitals, offices and public spaces. Each generation of the standard is developed openly, drawing on technical contributions from companies across the industry, and is then made broadly available to implementers.

Although lacking the speed and throughput of newer generations, Wi-Fi 4 and 5 are still widely used, providing reliable networking for less demanding applications.

High speed, large capacity and lower energy consumption enable Wi-Fi 6 to deliver multiple high-definition video streaming, gaming and AR/VR services alongside legacy broadband and IoT devices such as laptops, refrigerators, cameras, doorbells, thermostats, and lightbulbs—all with a single wireless router.

Wi-Fi 7, building on Wi-Fi 6, delivers higher throughput, lower latency, and more reliable Wi-Fi connectivity. These enhancements enable an exceptionally smooth experience for 8K video, gaming, AR/VR, remote work, online video conferencing, and cloud computing.

Together, these advances and applications have made reliable wireless connectivity part of the basic infrastructure of everyday life — supporting remote healthcare, digital education, and more energy-efficient homes and workplaces. Huawei has played a significant role in contributing to the development of Wi-Fi technologies over successive generations and makes the resulting technologies available publicly, so that innovation created in one place can benefit users everywhere

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