Huawei Cloud CTO Bruno Zhang: Building the Intelligent Cloud Foundation for Telcos with Systematic Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch 2024 event during MWC Barcelona 2024, Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud, stated that, "Huawei Cloud is committed to building an intelligent cloud foundation for the telecom industry and accelerating intelligence across industries with systematic innovation that encompasses AI for Cloud and Cloud for AI."

AI for Cloud: Reshaping the Industry with Pangu Models

Huawei Cloud Pangu models power intelligent upgrade of both industries and cloud applications.

Mr. Zhang described how telco customers have already applied them. The Pangu R&D model helps developers generate code with just one prompt and test cases with just one click. The Pangu telecom model automatically troubleshoots 90% of network faults in just minutes. The Pangu virtual human model boasts 95% lip sync accuracy for customer service and livestreaming. These will be joined with even more models.

Cloud for AI: Solving Challenges with Systematic Innovation

To help telcos build intelligent cloud infrastructure, Huawei Cloud provides a solution suite comprising AI-native storage, GaussDB, data-AI convergence, and distributed QingTian architecture. These are deployed and used across the cloud, network, edge, and device.

Huawei Cloud also offers consulting, end-to-end operations, and one-stop migration services through its Cloud on Cloud solution.

Mr. Zhang concluded with how Huawei Cloud is committed to shared success. Shared tech is available through 150,000 APIs. Shared experience comes from serving more than 3 million global customers. And shared ecosystem consists of 10,000 KooGallery offerings. These efforts empower carriers to build B2B services and seize opportunities to stay competitive.

MWC Barcelona 2024 will be held from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347787/Bruno_Zhang_CTO_Huawei_Cloud.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-cto-bruno-zhang-building-the-intelligent-cloud-foundation-for-telcos-with-systematic-innovation-302071664.html