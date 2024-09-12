Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Huawei Cloud E³ Media Services for a Smarter Media Industry

12 settembre 2024 | 19.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Cloud Media & Entertainment Summit convened in Amsterdam today, gathering industry leaders from across the globe.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered the opening speech. She highlighted the transformative impact of AI on the media industry in redefining the entire content chain — from creation and distribution, to consumption. To embrace such transformation, Huawei Cloud provides a full-stack solution built on powerful cloud compute, global cloud infrastructure KooVerse, and cutting-edge AI. In particular, MetaStudio is a digital content production pipeline that complements media networks in enhancing efficiency, intelligence, and security of partner operations. Ms. Shi also reaffirmed Huawei Cloud's commitment to driving innovation and sharing its insightful expertise and industry-leading practices with media organizations worldwide. Together with its global customers, Huawei Cloud will open a new chapter for the M&E industry.

Jamy Lyu, President of Huawei Cloud Media Services, followed with a keynote titled "Building AI-Native Media Infrastructure for a Smarter Media Industry". Its highlight was the launch of the brand-new Huawei Cloud E³ Media Services for new efficiency, new experience, and new evolution. Huawei Cloud media services will help the M&E industry achieve this hattrick by boosting content production efficiency, redefining content distribution for a premium experience, and evolving for powerful monetization to tap into the potential of the second growth curve.

Mr. Lyu observed that increasingly mature AI is reshaping the M&E industry, where cloud and AI are revolutionizing content production. He then elaborated on how MetaStudio stays at the forefront of such revolution. AI virtual human creation, AI video translation (with original voices retained), and AIGC-based video rerendering help users generate content faster and better. For example, virtual humans created on MetaStudio slash the short video production cycle from days to minutes. Able to speak more than 20 languages with a lip sync accuracy of 98%, MetaStudio virtual humans have spanned many sectors. AIGC-based video rerendering cuts the time needed for animation production from months to weeks. Customers need only to submit 30 photos of a specific art style for training, and AI will enable them to quickly release and monetize from the animated works. With AI video translation, multilingual dubbing that used to take months can now be completed in days. Characters in the translated video not only retain the timbres, emotions, and tones in the source video.

For a new experience, to facilitate more real-time interaction in a livestream, Huawei Cloud Low Latency Live (LLL) works with the in-house Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP) to limit the latency to within 500 ms and reduce frame freezes by 10%.

For a new evolution, Huawei Cloud media services leverage abundant industry expertise to empower monetization for customers like Qingdao Broadcasting System (QBS). The partnership with Huawei Cloud enables QBS to efficiently produce virtual avatar videos and lift its business to new levels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504377/image_845932_60334961.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-e-media-services-for-a-smarter-media-industry-302246926.html

