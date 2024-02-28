Huawei Launches Smart Classroom 3.0 Solution to Accelerate Education Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei unveiled the Smart Classroom 3.0 Solution. This solution features enhanced AI teaching analysis functions and was launched at the session themed "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Education Intelligence". The solution creates an intelligent and interactive teaching environment where lecturers can undertake new and exciting teaching methods.

Wind Li, CEO of Global Public Sector BU, Huawei, stated in his opening speech, "Growing up in the Internet era as digital natives, we have a natural inclination towards using ICTs. Modern education is trending towards creating a digital and intelligent education ecosystem, enhancing the digital literacy of both teachers and students, and fostering innovative talent for the future. Huawei collaborates with industry partners to build a digital and intelligent foundation for the education industry that boasts high standards and performance, utilizing cloud computing, AI, and big data. Through innovative teaching and management methods, we aim to shape the future of education."

According to Frank Huang, Education Solution Expert of Global Public Sector BU, Huawei , Huawei smart classroom has been evolving from digital to hybrid, and to now Smart Classroom 3.0. Through technologies such as AI and cloud computing, it creates a smart teaching system that enables flexible, personalized teaching and accurate, efficient teaching management.

The Huawei Smart Classroom 3.0 Solution utilizes AI education models to intelligently analyze and retrieve course content. It also generates knowledge graphs, allowing for flexible lesson preparation and customized learning. This solution analyzes teaching activities and classroom conditions to support teaching analysis and evaluation, making education management efficient and effective. It uses IdeaHub to obtain a wealth of online digital resources and facilitate student-centered online and offline exploration and interactive teaching.

Huawei's smart classroom solution helps global education customers build a new smart teaching ecosystem. In Europe, Huawei has assisted Serbia's Ministry of Education in building smart classrooms in over 200 primary and secondary schools. This has allowed for the sharing of digital teaching resources and flexible distance learning, ultimately providing high-quality education to the benefit of all students. In China, Ningxia University has partnered with Huawei to create an intelligent teaching ecosystem that integrates teaching, learning, evaluation, and management. This includes the construction of 300 future classrooms to facilitate flexible hybrid teaching and precise teaching management.

Huawei has served more than 5000 education ministries, education management organizations at all levels, colleges and universities, and research institutes across more than 120 countries and regions, helping them realize intelligence in education.

— End —

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350051/Huawei_Smart_Classroom.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-smart-classroom-3-0-solution-to-accelerate-education-intelligence-302074228.html