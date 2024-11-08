Huawei Launches the Latest 5G-A Solutions for the Mobile AI Era

ISTANBUL, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024 (MBBF 2024), Cao Ming, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's Wireless Solution, launched 5G-AA solutions. Cao said: "Mobile AI is changing our lives. The arising new connections and services pose increasingly higher requirements on networks. Huawei's 5G-AA 10 solutions build multidimensional ultimate network capabilities through the full-series Advanced Radio, enable full-domain site digitalization through Ambient Site, and achieve L4 network autonomy through the Agent-based digital engineers team. With such excellent performance, these solutions will help operators meet the ever-diversifying demand for services in the Mobile AI era."

Huawei's 5G-AA solutions will deepen the convergence of 5.5G and AI through 'Networks for AI' and 'AI for Networks'. 'Networks for AI' will enable networks to possess the sufficient capabilities that are required to address differentiated service requirements and improve both network performance and user experiences. 'AI for Networks' will equip networks with L4 autonomy through digital sites and RAN Agents. Operators can use these solutions in a wide range of scenarios to sustain their leading positions.

1. Sub-1 GHz Massive MIMO builds a ubiquitous foundation layer for Mobile AI. Sub-1 GHz Massive MIMO provides an innovative solution to many technical challenges to meet the general deployment requirements of site engineering, bringing Massive MIMO to low bands. While providing extensive coverage, low-band Massive MIMO improves downlink, uplink, and low-latency experiences. It supports full access from all RATs, full IoT connectivity, and full real-time service guarantee.

2. Unique sub-6 GHz all-band integration in one box enables simplified single-antenna Massive MIMO deployment. Blade AAU X is the industry's first product that uses a single antenna to support Massive MIMO deployment across all sub-6 GHz bands. Unlike other Massive MIMO modules, this product can be deployed on a single pole, and requires 50% less site space and 70% lower OPEX. It supports GHz-level bandwidth with one pole, maximizing spectral efficiency.

3. The industry's first unique U6GHz AAU ensures continuous 10 Gbps. The U6GHz AAU integrates more than 1,500 antenna elements and uses leading MU-MIMO algorithms. With the collaboration of such leading hardware and software, it supports a capacity of up to 100 Gbps and speeds of up to 10 Gbps. It enables coverage to be aligned with C-band to ensure uninterrupted Gbps experiences indoors.

4. LampSite introduces Passive IoT (P-IoT) for the first time to upgrade digital intelligence indoors. LampSite X supports both indoor 10 Gbps and P-IoT access. It can be deployed in half the time and allows asset stocktaking to be done daily, instead of monthly, compared with other solutions.

5. The industry's lightest AAU enables simplified mid-band deployment with a huge bandwidth. EasyAAU is the industry's lightest AAU product, weighing half of an 8T RRU model. This enables it to be deployed on walls in urban areas and poles in rural areas to quickly provide 5G coverage. The delivery time is 40% shorter and the capacity can also be doubled.

6. The industry's first microwave-antenna integration overcomes antenna installation challenges. Integrated antenna and microwave (IAM) houses antennas and E-band microwave units in one box, which reduces single-box weight by 30% and the space needed for installation by 50%. The antenna also supports all-beam auto-seeking, which helps reduce maintenance costs.

7. The industry's first full-duplex microwave upgrades transmission capacity. The industry's first full-duplex microwave, MAGICSwave, uses super-isolated antennas and interference cancellation algorithms to double spectral efficiency. It has a capacity of up to 50 Gbps, allowing operators to navigate the huge demand for data transmission in the Mobile AI era.

8. The industry's first one-box rural network solution helps narrow down the connection gap in rural areas. RuralCOW represents an upgrade from RuralStar and RuralLink. By integrating fronthaul units and radio units into one box, it can be deployed without needing backhaul, BBU, and main power supplies. This significantly reduces the site costs of multi-RAT deployments in remote areas and suburbs.

9. Agent-based digital engineers team enables higher-level network autonomy. Based on the intelligent RAN Agent, the Agent-based digital engineers team has been incubated, which includes four digital experts that perform unattended maintenance, real-time network optimization, 24/7 energy saving, and accurate service provisioning evaluation.

10. Unique full-domain digital sites enable visualized site-level sensing and control. Ambient Site links a site's main equipment with its antennas, power supplies, and transmission devices, helping realize full site digitalization. This enables networks to improve energy saving and user experiences.

"Mobile AI is on the horizon. We will continue to work with all industry partners and innovate to promote the integration of 5.5G and AI," concluded Cao.

