Giovedì 29 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:01
comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches Three Innovative Data Storage Solutions for the AI Era

29 febbraio 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Product and Solution Launch was held successfully at MWC Barcelona 2024. Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line, launched three innovative solutions aimed at helping carriers worldwide build leading data infrastructure in the AI era: AI data lake solution, all-scenario data protection solution, and DCS full-stack data center solution.

The rapid development of large AI models is unleashing the value of data assets and paving the way for an era of data awakening. There are two major challenges in data infrastructure construction in the AI era. First, to extract knowledge from data, independent and scattered data sources must be aggregated in AI data factories to mine value from the data. This sets high requirements for data mobility. Second, data assetization is growing at a rapid pace. The average retention time of annotated AI data and model data is now more than three years, and some valuable corpus data needs to be permanently stored.

To address these challenges, Huawei has launched a series of innovative storage products and solutions to help carriers build leading data infrastructure in the AI era.

Dr. Zhou said that AI is prompting a data awakening, which is accelerating the data assetization process. Huawei Data Storage will remain committed to providing storage solutions for all scenarios, to help carriers build leading data infrastructure in the AI era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350366/image_5011010_60808934.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-three-innovative-data-storage-solutions-for-the-ai-era-302075862.html

