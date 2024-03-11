Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Marzo 2024
Huawei Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, with Highest 3 in the "Ability to Execute"

11 marzo 2024 | 04.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced that it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, the only non-North American vendor positioned in the Leaders Quadrant.

Nowadays, it is widely recognized that 2024 is the first year for large-scale deployment of Wi-Fi 7. As a leader in Wi-Fi 7, Huawei will continue to launch 13 all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 APs in 2024, helping enterprises to build leading digital infrastructure.

Huawei also demonstrates leadership in experience-centric network construction standards. Specifically, Huawei's High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus transforms campus networks from connectivity-centric to experience-centric，and stands out with three types of experience upgrade:

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to delve into technical research and product innovation regarding enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure. Specifically, Huawei will further enrich its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolios and innovate technologies to lead network technology trends, provide users with unprecedented connection experience.

To learn more, please visit here 

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, 6 March 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.  GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358942/image_986294_5464014.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-named-a-leader-in-the-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-wired-and-wireless-lan-infrastructure-with-highest-3-in-the-ability-to-execute-302084892.html

