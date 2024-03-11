Huawei Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, with Highest 3 in the "Ability to Execute"

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced that it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, the only non-North American vendor positioned in the Leaders Quadrant.

Nowadays, it is widely recognized that 2024 is the first year for large-scale deployment of Wi-Fi 7. As a leader in Wi-Fi 7, Huawei will continue to launch 13 all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 APs in 2024, helping enterprises to build leading digital infrastructure.

Huawei also demonstrates leadership in experience-centric network construction standards. Specifically, Huawei's High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus transforms campus networks from connectivity-centric to experience-centric，and stands out with three types of experience upgrade:

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to delve into technical research and product innovation regarding enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure. Specifically, Huawei will further enrich its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolios and innovate technologies to lead network technology trends, provide users with unprecedented connection experience.

