Mercoledì 28 Febbraio 2024
Huawei Releases the High-Quality 10 Gbps Campus Network Construction White Paper Supported by WBA

28 febbraio 2024 | 11.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

— Experience-Centric, Accelerating your Digital and Intelligent Journey

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress 2024, Huawei released the High-Quality 10 Gbps Campus Network Construction White Paper supported by WBA (Wireless Broadband Alliance) at the summit themed "Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network, Accelerating Industrial Intelligence". This white paper puts forwards the philosophy of experience-centric campus network construction; it also delves into how Huawei's High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus Solution offers three types of experience upgrade — wireless, application, and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) — to accelerate enterprises' digital and intelligent journey.

Driven by both technologies and applications, enterprises see three major changes amid their digital and intelligent transformation: fully-wireless terminals, always-assured applications, and intelligent O&M. To keep up with these changes, campus networks need to evolve from connectivity-centric to experience-centric. Huawei meets this by launching the experience-centric High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus that stands out with the following three types of experience upgrade:

This white paper explores the new campus network trends and maps out the campus network evolution direction for enterprises to accelerate their digital and intelligent journey. As new technologies and application scenarios emerge one after another, high-quality 10 Gbps campus networks will become an important infrastructure and the preferred choice for enterprises.

For more information about this white paper, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349847/image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-releases-the-high-quality-10-gbps-campus-network-construction-white-paper-supported-by-wba-302073957.html

