HYUNDAI TRANSYS Triumphs with Two Awards at "iF DESIGN AWARD 2024"

HANOVER, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYUNDAI TRANSYS, a leading company in future mobility, has won two awards at the "iF Design Award 2024" in Germany, one of the most prestigious international design competitions.

Hosted by Germany's International Forum Design, the iF Design Award is considered one of the world's top three design competitions, alongside Germany's Red Dot Design Award and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) in the United States.

The competition evaluates design uniqueness and influence across nine disciplines: Product Design, Packaging Design, Communication Design, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Service Design, Architecture, User Experience (UX), and User Interface (UI). This year, the competition saw entries from 72 countries worldwide, with more than 11,000 submissions vying for the awards.

HYUNDAI TRANSYS has gained international recognition for its innovative design in future mobility by achieving a double win with its Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Cabin Concept and Future Mobility Concept Seat in the Professional Concept discipline.

The UAM Cabin Concept by HYUNDAI TRANSYS is notable as it marks the first time a Korean automobile parts company has been awarded for offering a spatial solution for future UAM.

This concept includes innovative features such as flip-over seats (allowing easy forward- and backward-facing conversion), slim seat design (lightweight and tensioned material with exposed frames), privacy screen (utilizing translucent materials), and maximized luggage space (optimized under-seat storage space with bench-style cushion design). These ideas efficiently organize the limited space within UAM while protecting passengers' privacy.

Last year, HYUNDAI TRANSYS was shortlisted with its UAM cabin concept in the Crystal Cabin Awards, the Oscars of the aircraft cabin design industry.

The Future Mobility Concept Seat embodies the theme of "Shift to Regenerative Mobility" and marks its second international design award following a win at the 2023 Red Dot Design Award.

The seat uses fabric made from recycled leather threads combined with regenerated polyethylene terephthalate (PET) yarns in its main seat area, and applies a weaving technique using leftover leather scraps in the bolster area, thereby minimizing leather waste and pointing to a sustainable orientation for future mobility seats.

Seo Seung-woo, Managing Director of HYUNDAI TRANSYS' Seat Division, expressed, "It is an honor to be recognized by the iF Design Award for HYUNDAI TRANSYS' commitment to providing new experiences and value in future mobility interiors. We will continue to lead in enhancing customer convenience and safety while creating sustainable spaces for future mobility."

About Hyundai Transys

Hyundai Transys is an innovative technology company specializing in automotive seating and powertrains that aims to be a key supplier in the new mobility industry. The company has 33 sites across 11 countries, with over 9,996 employees worldwide. In 2022, Hyundai Transys ranked 35th by Automotive News magazine among global auto parts manufacturers based on sales revenue. https://www.hyundai-transys.com/en/main.do.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368354/Urban_Air_Mobility_Cabin_Concept_Future_Mobility_Concept_Seat.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1733237/Hyundai_Transys_Logo.jpg