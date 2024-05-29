IBC SOLAR and DMEGC Solar announce distribution partnership

ESCHBORN, Germany, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar is expanding its sales network: With IBC SOLAR, the solar module manufacturer has gained one of the leading full-service providers of energy solutions and services in the field of photovoltaics and storage as a cooperation partner for its solar modules in Europe. The high-quality, bifacial glass/glass modules of the Infinity series with innovative N-type cells are now available from IBC SOLAR. This means that IBC Solar's specialist partners will also be able to benefit from DMEGC Solar's high-efficiency and reliable solar modules in the future.

Tradition, Experience and Sustainability

Headquartered in Bad Staffelstein, Germany, IBC SOLAR is an international company with approximately 420 employees and more than 40 years of experience in the solar industry. Its product range includes energy solutions in three market segments: residential, commercial and industrial, as well as solar parks. IBC SOLAR stands for financial solidity and reliable partnerships. Characteristics that are also shared by DMEGC Solar.

Sustainability has always been an integral part of the family business. IBC SOLAR has implemented more than 7 gigawatts of photovoltaic systems worldwide.

'We are one of the industry's pioneers in the field of environmentally friendly power generation and have played a major role in making solar energy a real alternative to conventional energy,' says Stefan Horstmann, COO at IBC SOLAR. 'However, when choosing a solar system, system integrators and users are now looking for quality and reliability, as well as reliable guarantees, in addition to pure performance. We are therefore delighted to have DMEGC Solar as a long-term technology partner.'

Xu Qiao, General Manager of DMEGC Solar in Europe, is equally convinced: 'The partnership with IBC SOLAR, one of the best-known system houses for PV and energy solutions, underlines the status and recognition that our quality modules already enjoy in the solar market. IBC Solar's strong network of specialist partners will help us to further establish the DMEGC Solar brand, develop additional sales potential and generate further market share.'

