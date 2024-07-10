iHerb® Unveils New Global, Online Distribution Partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe®

Proprietary supplement brands, including The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech® and BodyTech® Elite, are now available in over 180 countries via iHerb

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the health and wellness industry as iHerb, one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, announces a partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe to bring the U.S.-based retailer's leading portfolio of proprietary brands to millions of new consumers worldwide.

From supplements to skincare to grocery items, iHerb ships over 50,000 products from over 1,800 brands to more than 180 countries. With this partnership, health and wellness consumers can now access The Vitamin Shoppe's innovative range of premium brands, including The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, and BodyTech® Elite, on iHerb's global, online platform.

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "At The Vitamin Shoppe, we believe everyone is deserving of good health, so we're especially pleased to now offer our high-quality supplements and advanced sports nutrition formulas to millions of new consumers in markets around the world, via the global reach of iHerb. Our collection of exclusive brands and products are consistently top sellers across our U.S. business, due to their trusted quality, innovation, and value. We look forward to bringing those industry-leading standards to our partnership with iHerb and its extensive international customer base."

iHerb now offers more than 250 products from The Vitamin Shoppe, with hundreds more slated for release in the coming months. Available brands include:

Every product from The Vitamin Shoppe's family of brands is put through 320 rigorous quality assurance steps, with ingredient purity and potency verified by independent, third-party labs. Customers can feel confident that all products from The Vitamin Shoppe's brands meet or exceed industry quality standards.

iHerb, known for its commitment to providing customers with the best selection of natural products at competitive prices, shares The Vitamin Shoppe's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. This partnership underscores both companies' common goal of supporting individuals on their journeys of lifelong wellness.

"Since its founding, iHerb has been providing customers across the globe with authentic products from trusted, reliable, and revered brands. We are proud to welcome The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary brands to our site, further enriching our diverse product offerings," said Lindsey Wiefels, SVP of Merchandising for iHerb. "Our collaboration and partnership enable us to fulfill our mission of providing customers worldwide access to the highest quality health and wellness products. Together with The Vitamin Shoppe, we look forward to empowering individuals to prioritize their physical and emotional well-being."

Utilizing its vast logistics network, iHerb directly ships every product to customers from one of its GMP or ISO-compliant climate-controlled distribution centers located throughout the U.S. and Asia. Every iHerb facility is temperature controlled, maintained between 74-75 degrees Fahrenheit (23-24 degrees Celsius), which protects products from harmful conditions such as extreme heat, cold, and humidity.

About iHerb:

iHerb is one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers dedicated to offering a vast selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves more than 10 million global active customers across more than 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by eight climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through approximately 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457743/TheVitaminShoppeBrand_2024.jpg