Venerdì 26 Aprile 2024
Inc & Co brand incspaces Announces €1.5M Investment in Barcelona Office with European Expansion Plans & Global Pivot

26 aprile 2024 | 14.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

incspaces, a leading provider of flexible workspaces, which is part of Inc & Co Group, announced global expansion plans, which will see new locations in key markets across Europe, the USA, Middle East, and Asia.The decision to refocus the company's efforts on new markets is pivotal, given the UK flexible office market has become saturated with office space providers in recent years.

LONDON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New sites in Barcelona and Dublin are set to open this quarter, the latter opening next month, and already has 95% pre-let occupancy. Both buildings will become the first of many to be based outside of the UK, strengthening the incspaces footprint in key European markets.

Jack Mason, Group CEO of Inc & Co, added, "We're investing €1.5M into our two new European buildings, which is the start of a strategic realignment for incspaces, positioning the company to capitalise on new opportunities and build a strong international presence. We are dedicated to supporting our clients' growth and success through flexible, high-quality work environments wherever business takes them."

As part of the incspaces global expansion, the decision was also reached to revitalise its leadership team, bringing on board executives with extensive international expertise to drive growth and ensure a seamless transition into these new markets. Further announcements will be made in the coming months.

The expansion into additional markets will see incspaces not renew its London leases that are due for renewal and instead refocus its efforts on additional sites in Bangkok and Amsterdam, which are already in advanced discussions. The new two locations will benefit from a €1.5M investment into the fit-out before launch.

incspaces also recently launched Infinity Office in the U.K., aimed at start-ups and entrepreneurs who don't want the commitment of an office space but want to drop in casually, have mail redirected and meet or attend events. The new service launched in April and has already seen enormous interest from start-ups in Manchester. 

About incspaces

incspaces is a global office provider with locations throughout the UK, Spain and Ireland. Focusing on unique, collaborative, carbon-neutral spaces, they offer a mix of flexible, dedicated offices, co-working & event spaces that inspire entrepreneurs and business owners to create their best work.

To learn more about incspaces, visit: incspaces.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398551/incspaces_one_embankment.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inc--co-brand-incspaces-announces-1-5m-investment-in-barcelona-office-with-european-expansion-plans--global-pivot-302128641.html

