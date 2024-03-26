Industry 4.0 and Beyond: Realizing the Full Potential of Industrial IoT Connectivity

A Focus on Next-Gen OT Network Security

TAIPEI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by the surge of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices. This interconnected ecosystem, while promising improved efficiency and productivity, presents a crucial challenge: Security. Protecting sensitive data, ensuring operational integrity, and safeguarding critical assets are paramount concerns in the IIoT era. As OT networks in manufacturing become increasingly interconnected and more reliant on digital technology, they also become more susceptible to cyber threats. Industry 4.0 emphasizes the need for robust cybersecurity measures within OT networks. Security protocols such as network segmentation, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encryption techniques must be implemented to safeguard critical industrial processes from cyber-attacks.

An OT Security Solution Offered by NEXCOM: ISA 141

NEXCOM's cutting-edge ISA 141 security router emerges as a powerful response to these challenges, offering a comprehensive solution for strengthening OT security and key asset protection in industrial environments. At the core of the ISA 141 is Intel's quad-core Atom® x6413E processor, a robust engine design to meet the computational demands in industrial setups. This processor not only ensures seamless data processing but also supports embedded out-of-band (OOB) management, a key aspect for efficient industrial operations and key asset protection. OOB management simplifies device monitoring and management, facilitating remote actions such as powering on, shutting down, and rebooting – critical for enhanced OT security. Diving further into ISA 141's full features could be unveiled as follows:

Reliable Backbone: Three 1GbE ports provide a dependable foundation for data exchange within the OT network.

Enhanced Flexibility: A copper/fiber combo port caters to diverse connectivity needs, allowing the router to efficiently manage data traffic generated by a multitude of IIoT devices, contributing to robust OT and ICS security.

Uninterrupted Connectivity: Embracing the Industry 4.0 vision, the ISA 141 supports simultaneous 5G data connections through dual 5G. This not only guarantees continuous uptime but also offers load balancing capabilities, minimizing the risk of internet downtime – a game-changer for industries relying on real-time data for critical decision-making.

Seamless Wireless Protection: The integration of dual Wi-Fi 6E operating in both Access Point (AP) and mesh modes delivers unparalleled wireless protection for a vast array of IIoT devices, including OT machines, IoT sensors, AGVs/AMRs, and more. Wi-Fi 6E, the latest standard in wireless communication, offers higher data rates, lower latency, and operates in the less congested 6GHz frequency band, significantly reducing interference and enhancing reliability for robust OT security.

Reliability in Harsh Environments: The ISA 141 stands out for its robust design, specifically engineered to withstand harsh environments. With resilience to a wide temperature range (-20°C to 70°C) and a fanless design, the ISA 141 remains operational even in extreme conditions. Its rugged enclosure, coupled with DIN rail mount compatibility, ensures seamless integration into existing OT network infrastructures in challenging settings like manufacturing facilities, warehouses, logistic centers, construction sites, and more.

Application and Use Cases

The ISA 141 finds its application across various industrial scenarios where secure and high-performance connectivity is critical for ICS and OT security. In manufacturing environments, it ensures seamless communication between machines, facilitating automation and improving overall efficiency. In logistics and warehousing, the router supports AGV and AMR operations, enabling real-time tracking and coordination, thereby safeguarding key assets. In smart construction sites, it covers larger areas through wireless connectivity for seamless communications between IoT devices.

The router's wireless security capabilities make it an ideal solution for remote and challenging environments where laying traditional network cables is impractical, such as a construction site. With dual 5G and dual Wi-Fi 6E, this compact and rugged appliance provides robust connectivity for IoT devices, ensuring that critical data is transmitted without compromise, further fortifying ICS and OT security measures to ensure on-prem safety.

The ISA 141's ability to support embedded out-of-band management extends its utility to scenarios where remote actions are essential, such as power-cycling equipment or updating firmware without physical intervention. This feature is particularly beneficial in large-scale industrial setups, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational continuity.

Empowering IIoTLandscape withNext-Gen OT Network Security

The ISA 141 - dual 5G and dual Wi-Fi security router - is a new turn in the continuous evolution of industrial connectivity solutions, specifically tailored to meet the demands of enhanced ICS security and key asset protection. By addressing the challenges in the IIoT landscape, this security router sets a new standard for performance, security, and flexibility. Whether in manufacturing, logistics, or remote environments, the ISA 141 proves to be a versatile and indispensable tool, empowering industries to embrace the future of connected operations with confidence while ensuring robust OT security measures.

To see ISA 141 as well as other appliances from the OT security product line, visit NEXCOM's booth during Embedded World 2024 (4/9-11, 2024) @Messezentrum Nuremberg, Germany, Hall 5, Booth 5-253.

About NEXCOM

NEXCOM, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taiwan, stands as a distinguished global leader in edge computing and industrial IoT solutions. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence, NEXCOM provides integrated services encompassing SD-Edge Computing (software-defined edge computing) and cutting-edge MOM (manufacturing operations management) platforms. Its comprehensive solutions include network and communication, mobile computing, video surveillance, smart city and retail, digital healthcare, AIoT services, OT cybersecurity, industrial IoT and robots—all developed based on open standards. NEXCOM continues to build up the AIoT eco-system toward ESG transformation, meeting the diverse services of its global clientele with innovation and sustainability.

For more information, please go to www.nexcom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370442/2__EW_ISA_141_PR.jpg