Infortrend to Focus on U.2 NVMe Hybrid Flash and High-Density Storage Solutions at NAB Show

TAIPEI, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced its participation in the NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 14-17, where it will exhibit its latest solutions: the cutting-edge EonStor GS unified storage family and EonStor GSx parallel file storage family, – all designed to streamline media post-production workflows.

The show visitors will learn about Infortrend's brand-new and most popular storage solutions catering to various types of media and entertainment (M&E) workloads:

"At the 2024 NAB Show, we're excited to showcase our storage innovations tailored for the M&E industry. With flexible host connectivity, high scalability, and excellent performance, our solutions can perfectly integrate into current and future IT environments for demanding workflows of post-production studios of various sizes," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

The Infortrend booth (# SL9133) at the NAB Show is located in South Hall Lower of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Learn more: https://www.infortrend.com/global/event/2024/nabshow2024

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.