Infosys and Handelsblatt Media Group Announce Strategic Collaboration

To make complex reports on global economic and finance issues more accessible and easily consumable for the public leveraging generative AI

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Handelsblatt Media Group, a leading media company for business and financial information in Germany. As an AI and Digital Innovation Partner for the Handelsblatt Media Group, Infosys will bring the best of digital technology to power innovative storytelling to inform and delight Handelsblatt's core audience.

In the first year of this partnership, Infosys will work with Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI), an independent economic research institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group. Infosys will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, to support the HRI in making complex HRI reports on global economic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public.

HRI has been consistently evolving the digital storytelling of its reports and, now leveraging its collaboration with Infosys, will enable new-age customizations like chat functionality, text translation and transformation, text-to-speech, and automatic data updates, among other key features. These innovations will help create an immersive presentation of HRI's reports, which are smart, reliable, characterized by scientific analysis, and are a widely accessible source of economic and financial information.

Dr. Jan Kleibrink, Managing Director, Handelsblatt Research Institute, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Infosys to offer cutting-edge, AI-enabled trend reports. One of the core tasks of the Handelsblatt Research Institute is to present complex economic relationships and the results of scientific analysis to a broad readership. We achieve this with texts of the highest journalistic quality and visual storytelling based on high-quality infographics. With Infosys as our AI and digital innovation partner, we now move to the next level of digital storytelling that is powered by AI."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Sustainability, Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to become the AI and digital innovation partner of an organization that is known for its in-depth research reports on economy and finance. By leveraging our Generative AI capabilities, through Infosys Topaz, Handelsblatt Media group will redefine the storytelling experience for complex reports in journalism and making them more accessible to the public. The media industry is the digital fabric of our society, and Infosys aims to constantly deliver value and opportunity for all industry stakeholders."

About the Handelsblatt Media Group

The Handelsblatt Media Group, a company of Dieter von Holtzbrinck Medien GmbH, is the leading media house for business and financial information in Germany. The media group, based in Düsseldorf, was founded in 1946 and stands for well-founded, independent quality journalism and reaches more than two million readers with its decision-maker media such as Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche. The Handelsblatt Media Group also includes service companies such as iq media marketing gmbh, leading marketer for decision-maker media, Solutions by Handelsblatt Media Group GmbH, specialist for corporate content, concept and marketing as well as other holdings.

The Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI) has been an independent economic research institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group since 2013. The team combines expertise from various economic research disciplines and also works closely with external specialists and specialised institutes. The HRI monitors the course of public debate on economic topics with the aim of distilling new research approaches and thus advancing the debate with new proposed solutions.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg