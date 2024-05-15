Infosys and SAP Emarsys Collaborate to Deliver Enhanced Personalized Omnichannel Experience for Clients

To help organizations drive revenue growth and enhance customer experience by leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is collaborating with SAP Emarsys, a cloud-based, omnichannel customer engagement platform, to empower businesses to address the growing need for omnichannel customer engagement. The collaboration will help enterprises create high impact marketing campaigns to boost revenue growth and customer experience by leveraging Emarsys' customer engagement platform and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

Through this collaboration enterprises will be able to orchestrate complex industry-specific cross-channel marketing campaigns, reach customers in real-time, and drive customer loyalty through personalization. By harnessing AI capabilities of the platform and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, businesses can unlock the value of data from across organizational silos to enable data driven insights and predictive analytics to boost revenue growth. Additionally, the synergy between Infosys and SAP Emarsys will enable clients to get a 360-degree view of campaigns and blend digital channels with in-store experiences to create seamless customer experiences for an immersive and interactive brand experience.

Aaron Bradley, Vice President Experience, Technology & GTM Innovation at Wella Company, commented, "We are pleased to be working with Infosys to create a superior, agile, and scalable digital capability using Emarsys to blend digital channels. This collaboration with Infosys has helped to accelerate our digital transformation in our Digital Marketing operations and facilitating our push towards innovation to deliver engaging shopping experiences across multiple touchpoints."

Brian Falzone, Chief Operations Officer, SAP Emarsys, said, "Our collaboration with Infosys will supercharge customer engagement and the way our customers leverage data to make strategic decisions. With Infosys' expertise connecting integrated marketing solutions to maximize revenue through personalization, innovation will continue to remain at the forefront for our customers."

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with SAP Emarsys to bring groundbreaking omnichannel marketing solutions to our customers. We look forward to helping businesses streamline their marketing processes, seamlessly blending digital channels and creating a new era of customer engagement and generating faster insights across customer life cycle."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg