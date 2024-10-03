INL's Nanosafety Laboratory Achieves OECD Good Laboratory Practice Certification

The Nanosafety Laboratory of the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory has been recognised by the Portuguese Institute for Quality (IPQ) for meeting the stringent compliance of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) principles of Good Laboratory Practices (GLP).

BRAGA, Portugal, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) proudly announces that its Nanosafety Laboratory has been officially recognised by the Portuguese Institute for Quality (IPQ) for meeting the stringent compliance requirements of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Principles of Good Laboratory Practices (GLP). This certification underscores INL's commitment to conducting safe and reliable nanotechnology research, enhancing the credibility and quality of its testing procedures.

Following a comprehensive inspection in May 2024, the GLP certification confirms that the laboratory adheres to the highest international standards in the testing and assessment of nanomaterials, specifically for industrial and agri-food applications. This achievement aligns with INL's broader mission to promote safe technological innovations while maintaining a strong emphasis on public health and environmental safety.

Key Areas of Focus in Nanotechnology SafetyINL's Nanosafety Laboratory conducts essential toxicity testing, ensuring that the development and use of nanomaterials meet the strictest safety requirements.

Certified GLP activities include:

This achievement represents a validation of the Nanosafety Laboratory's capabilities underscoring INL's broader commitment to safety, and regulatory excellence in nanotechnology research.

Global Recognition and OpportunitiesThe GLP certification not only enhances INL's reputation as a global leader in nanotechnology research but also paves the way for increased international collaboration with leading research institutions and industry stakeholders. This certification assures that INL's data meets rigorous global regulatory standards, facilitating faster market access for companies relying on nanomaterial safety evaluations.

INL at the Forefront of InnovationAs the global demand for safe and effective nanomaterials continues to rise, INL is uniquely positioned to support industries through cutting-edge testing methodologies.

This milestone highlights the laboratory's dedication to maintaining data integrity, ensuring risk-based management, and upholding the highest quality standards in nanotechnology safety.

The successful GLP certification is the result of collaborative efforts across INL, including key contributions from Alfaro-Moreno's Research Group, Espiña's Research Group, the Department of Business and Strategic Relations, and the Coordination & Quality Management Unit. Their work, supported by the ERA-Chair Sinfonia and the SbDToolbox projects, has been instrumental in driving innovation in nanomaterial safety testing.

About INLThe International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) is an intergovernmental organization focused on addressing key societal challenges through nanotechnology research and innovation. INL's work spans various sectors, including health, energy, and food, with an emphasis on developing sustainable solutions for the future.

