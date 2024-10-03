Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

INL's Nanosafety Laboratory Achieves OECD Good Laboratory Practice Certification

03 ottobre 2024 | 10.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Nanosafety Laboratory of the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory has been recognised by the Portuguese Institute for Quality (IPQ) for meeting the stringent compliance of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) principles of Good Laboratory Practices (GLP).

BRAGA, Portugal, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) proudly announces that its Nanosafety Laboratory has been officially recognised by the Portuguese Institute for Quality (IPQ) for meeting the stringent compliance requirements of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Principles of Good Laboratory Practices (GLP). This certification underscores INL's commitment to conducting safe and reliable nanotechnology research, enhancing the credibility and quality of its testing procedures.

Following a comprehensive inspection in May 2024, the GLP certification confirms that the laboratory adheres to the highest international standards in the testing and assessment of nanomaterials, specifically for industrial and agri-food applications. This achievement aligns with INL's broader mission to promote safe technological innovations while maintaining a strong emphasis on public health and environmental safety.

Key Areas of Focus in Nanotechnology SafetyINL's Nanosafety Laboratory conducts essential toxicity testing, ensuring that the development and use of nanomaterials meet the strictest safety requirements.

Certified GLP activities include:

This achievement represents a validation of the Nanosafety Laboratory's capabilities underscoring INL's broader commitment to safety, and regulatory excellence in nanotechnology research.

Global Recognition and OpportunitiesThe GLP certification not only enhances INL's reputation as a global leader in nanotechnology research but also paves the way for increased international collaboration with leading research institutions and industry stakeholders. This certification assures that INL's data meets rigorous global regulatory standards, facilitating faster market access for companies relying on nanomaterial safety evaluations.

INL at the Forefront of InnovationAs the global demand for safe and effective nanomaterials continues to rise, INL is uniquely positioned to support industries through cutting-edge testing methodologies.

This milestone highlights the laboratory's dedication to maintaining data integrity, ensuring risk-based management, and upholding the highest quality standards in nanotechnology safety.

The successful GLP certification is the result of collaborative efforts across INL, including key contributions from Alfaro-Moreno's Research Group, Espiña's Research Group, the Department of Business and Strategic Relations, and the Coordination & Quality Management Unit. Their work, supported by the ERA-Chair Sinfonia and the SbDToolbox projects, has been instrumental in driving innovation in nanomaterial safety testing.

About INLThe International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) is an intergovernmental organization focused on addressing key societal challenges through nanotechnology research and innovation. INL's work spans various sectors, including health, energy, and food, with an emphasis on developing sustainable solutions for the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521957/INL_Research.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521958/INL_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inls-nanosafety-laboratory-achieves-oecd-good-laboratory-practice-certification-302266470.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Good Laboratory Practice Certification Nanosafety Laboratory Achieves OECD Good Laboratory Practices Nanosafety Laboratory of the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza