Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Inside Huawei's Anticipated Launch: What New Innovations Will Bring to the Table

09 settembre 2024 | 09.08
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Techtember around the corner, there are lots of new gadgets to geek over. Huawei is gearing up for a highly anticipated product launch on 19 September, with a series of innovative products, from wearables to tablets, that is set to be unveiled during the keynote.

Consumers are eager to see what Huawei has in store, amidst the wide array of choices available with high expectations for innovative features and cutting-edge technologies for their next smart device purchase.

A New HUAWEI WATCH GT series in the horizon?

One of the major highlights of the upcoming launch event is the anticipation of the next generation of GT Series. The new series is expected to integrate the recently unveiled HUAWEI TruSense System, which promises to enhance health and fitness tracking with more precise and comprehensive data. Introduced in August, HUAWEI TruSense System also support emotional health-related functions, a potential game-changer in wearable tech.

When it comes to design, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series is said to push the boundaries of fashion and versatility. Teasers on Huawei's social media have hinted at sharp-edged geometric designs crafted from premium materials like metallic titanium alloy and white ceramic, offering a stylish and innovative addition to the smartwatch market.

The Next Swing For Ultimate

Another anticipated release is the new edition for the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, which is speculated based on teasers to introduce features focusing on golf. This comes at a time when more users seek specialized features in wearables tailored to their hobbies and fitness activities.

Teasers also sneak peeked a Dual-Colour Bezel design. This new texture and design are expected to enhance the watch's aesthetic appeal.

Next-Generation Blood Pressure Monitor

Speculations that the next-generation blood pressure monitoring is to be launched in a form of HUAWEI WATCH D 2, following teasers released on Huawei's social media pages.

Huawei has suggested a focus on expanding health tracking capabilities during the HUAWEI TruSense System launch, with media reports indicating it may introduce ABPM (Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring) in its wearable devices. This may be the world's first smartwatch to support dynamic blood pressure monitoring, will be the game changer for users concern about their health and blood pressure globally.

The last major release in this area was the HUAWEI WATCH D back in 2021, which was EU CE medical certified and well-received for its ability to measure blood pressure – a feature that has been dominated by Huawei in the industry.

An update to the MatePad series

Huawei has continuously developed and launched an impressive array of ground-breaking tablet products. Two new tablets will debut during the launch event, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro and HUAWEI MatePad12 X. Notable upgrade for the HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the inclusion of Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display, which boasts anti-glare capabilities, eye-soothing properties, and a pen-on-paper writing experience, improving performance across the board and ushering in a new era of tablet-based creation. The launch will also introduce an upgraded HUAWEI Glide Keyboard, possibly featuring innovative stylus storage and seamless connectivity.

On HUAWEI MatePad12 X, it is designed as a productivity focused tablet for young, trendsetting users, with innovative shimmery pearlescent polish, and elegant, low saturation colourways. We're expected to hear more during the September launch.

As the launch date approaches, the tech community eagerly anticipates the expected features and upgrades, showcasing Huawei's readiness to compete at the highest level.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499665/Picture_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499651/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499652/image_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499653/image_4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499654/image_5.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499655/image_6.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-huaweis-anticipated-launch-what-new-innovations-will-bring-to-the-table-302241746.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
geek over is gearing up gearing leva finanziaria
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza