Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
International Olympic Committee Urged to Terminate Big Soda Sponsorship - Vital Strategies

18 luglio 2024 | 01.08
PARIS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global health experts and advocates are calling for the end of Big Soda's sponsorship of sporting events throughout the world. A new campaign, "Kick Big Soda Out of Sport," highlights its harms and calls for the global community's support.

Citing escalating rates of noncommunicable diseases associated with consuming sugary beverages, these groups assert the International Olympic Committee's (IOC's) association with unhealthy products undermines its commitment to promoting a healthy society through sport.

"Serving as a major sponsor of the Olympics allows companies to blanket events with logos, reaching an audience of over 3 billion," said Trish Cotter, Global Lead of the Food Policy Program at Vital Strategies.

"The link between sugary beverages and chronic and largely preventable diseases is well established," said Dr. Barry Popkin, W. R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health. "Allowing Coca-Cola to continue as a key sponsor directly contradicts the IOC's mission and undermines the achievements of Olympians."

The digital campaign can be seen on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter/X and LinkedIn, and directs viewers to an online petition.

"This campaign is bringing much-needed attention to sugary drink companies using sport to add to their bottom line," said Nzama Mbalati, Chief Executive Officer of HEALA, a civil society coalition in South Africa advocating for a more just food system. "The audience of the 2024 Olympic Games should be informed about the intent behind these ads."

As guardians of the Olympic Movement, the IOC is urged to terminate Coca-Cola's sponsorship and reject future sponsorships from corporations that do not align with Olympic values.

"This petition underscores the need for the IOC to prioritize the health of people and the sustainability of our planet over commercial interests," said Alejandro Calvillo, Director of El Poder del Consumidor, a consumer rights nonprofit in Mexico. "The IOC has an unprecedented opportunity to uphold its reputation as a beacon of integrity, excellence and social responsibility."

To join "Kick Big Soda Out of Sport" and add your name to the petition, visit www.kickbigsodaout.org and use the hashtag #KickBigSodaOutofSport.

Vital Strategies supports the enactment and evaluation of policy efforts that aim to move people toward healthier diets around the world. Find out more and follow us Twitter @VitalStrat

Media Contact:Rachel Burns; rburns@vitalstrategies.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-olympic-committee-urged-to-terminate-big-soda-sponsorship--vital-strategies-302199921.html

