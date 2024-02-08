Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Febbraio 2024
11:11
INTRODUCING CSL SATELLITE - CRITICAL IOT CONNECTIVITY

08 febbraio 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL, Critical IoT Connectivity experts, announce the launch of CSL Satellite. CSL Satellite provides Critical Connectivity to remote or challenging environments, where mobile or fixed broadband options are unavailable or unreliable.

This resilient, encrypted Critical Connectivity is provided via Starlink's constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, along with CSL's managed service which includes 24/7 support. As a result, CSL Satellite ensures better coverage and increased resilience for both land and maritime applications.

CSL's low-cost coverage can be deployed with ease, allowing customers to get set up online as quickly as possible.

They offer three service plans:

CSL's Head of Product, Andy Bromley, commented: "CSL has been an industry leader in providing Critical Connectivity to worldwide, leading brands for over 25 years. Adding satellite technology to its portfolio ensures they can deliver a truly global offering, both on land and for maritime applications."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336447/CSL_Satellite_Starlink.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-csl-satellite--critical-iot-connectivity-302056495.html

in Evidenza