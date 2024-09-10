Invigorating Coffee Fun with Eco-Card Photobooth at Seamless Europe 2024

Gamifying the personalised card issuance experience

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfying consumers' increasing demand for personalised experiences, Goldpac is partnering with Käfer to offer an interactive photocard issuance experience for Seamless visitors.

As visitors approach Goldpac's booth at B36, they will be transported to a neon arcade for a gamified card issuance experience. Guests get to try an instantly issued eco-photocard made with repurposed coffee grounds. With this card, visitors can redeem an attractive coffee discount at Käfer outlets within the venue. An excellent caffeinated treat and souvenir to commemorate their visit to Seamless Europe.

Beneath other neon-lit stations, guests can experiment with streamlined consumer onboarding-to-card issuance experiences and view an array of superlative card effects and technologies.

A portable all-in-one card issuance printer (PIE001) showcases an instant registration and card issuance process, applicable to a wide range of industries. Equipped with built-in PC, touchscreen, and customisable eKYC components, an employee staff card demonstration highlights its capabilities for a variety of card-related functions including intelligent ID photo capture.

A complete debit card onboarding and issuance journey begins on the multifaceted smart terminal (SST502) which encompasses biometric, identification, and document scanning as well as numerous account administrative operations and receipt printing.

With the printed receipt produced, visitors can approach the self-service kiosk (ACE301) to instantly issue the chosen payment card selected during onboarding. This self-service consumer journey mitigates unnecessary queues and reduces in-branch traffic.

Captivating premium card designs engage consumer interest and drives utilisation. These unique and intricate issuer branding elements range from eco-friendly materials to LED, metal, and encrusted diamonds, among many others.

Visitors can also realise their creativity with the on-demand DIY card printer (DCE160). Create and print unique imagery via Goldpac's mobile platform by uploading a picture and using an AI filter to add fun and excitement. Images are put through the AI-powered GoldAudit rules-based content verification service before printing.

About Goldpac Group (03315.HK)

Goldpac provides products and solutions that addresses the financial industry's diverse needs for secure, convenient, and easy-to-use payment solutions. These solutions cover user onboarding, personalisation and payment device issuance systems, self-service kiosks, and desktop printers.

Its operations cover a wide range of businesses and sectors including financial services, telecommunications, social security, healthcare, transport, retail, mobile payment, identity, third-party payment platforms and other security services domains.

