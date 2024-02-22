Cerca nel sito
 
iokoo: The Revolutionary Alliance of AI and Human Expertise in Computer Troubleshooting

22 febbraio 2024 | 12.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iokoo, an innovator in the field of computer troubleshooting, announces today the launch of its unique solution combining generative artificial intelligence and human expertise. This cutting-edge technology is specifically designed to meet the needs of micro-businesses, retailers, professionals, and freelancers 24/7.

As a journalist, we can provide you with a complimentary standard user account with unlimited access, allowing you to test and evaluate the power of our service. Contact us at feedback@iokoo.co!

"Our mission at iokoo is to provide quick, efficient, and personalized computer assistance," says Gwennhaël AUDRAN, iokoo brand director. "We have developed a platform where generative AI works in harmony with our expert technicians to offer an unparalleled computer troubleshooting service."

iokoo stands out for its ability to contextualize computer problems and offer tailor-made solutions. Customers can easily interact with the AI for immediate assistance or choose to switch to a human technician for more complex cases.

With competitive rates and flexible subscriptions, iokoo makes computer expertise accessible to all. Annual or monthly subscriptions provide unlimited AI technical support, available 7 days a week during office hours, with a technician located in France ready to intervene within 15 minutes of creating an incident ticket.

" At iokoo, we understand the importance of reliable and appealing computer troubleshooting for small businesses. Our goal is to minimize disruptions and maximize productivity," adds Gwennhaël AUDRAN, iokoo brand director.

For more information about iokoo and its services, visit iokoo.co. Don't forget to request your account with unlimited access at feedback@iokoo.co !

About iokoo

iokoo, a subsidiary of NowBrains Group, is a global pioneer in providing computer troubleshooting solutions integrating AI and human expertise. Dedicated to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, iokoo aims to simplify IT management with innovative and accessible solutions.

Press Contact

Vincent Pons – Marketing Director of NowBrains GroupEmail: vincent.pons@nowbrains.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345376/iokoo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iokoo-the-revolutionary-alliance-of-ai-and-human-expertise-in-computer-troubleshooting-302068672.html

