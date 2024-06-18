Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

IR Joins the Genesys AppFoundry Program Unlocking Next-Level Contact Center Performance

18 giugno 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SYDNEY, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), a leading provider of global performance management and analytics for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), announced the availability of their IR Collaborate solution on Genesys AppFoundry. This association marks a significant milestone in empowering businesses to elevate their contact center performance and productivity.

In today's fast-paced business landscape, enterprises rely on Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) to meet the evolving demands of their contact center operations. Whether in the cloud or on-premises, contact center employees require seamless agent access and collaboration capabilities to engage with customers and internal stakeholders effectively. Real-time monitoring is essential for enterprises to gauge agent performance, measure employee engagement, and enhance customer satisfaction.

According to Gartner, emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, digital customer service, and conversational user interfaces (CUIs) will revolutionize customer service and support by 2028.

John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director of IR, emphasized the importance of delivering seamless customer experiences in today's competitive landscape. "As technology and digital engagement channels proliferate, customers demand prompt and effortless service. Frictionless customer experience has become a crucial business differentiator. Our solutions empower businesses to proactively monitor contact center environments, ensuring voice quality, connectivity, availability, and critical systems remain problem-free."

IR Collaborate is a comprehensive experience and performance management solution, offering end-to-end visibility and insights into Communication and Collaboration and Contact Center ecosystems. By leveraging the power of the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace, customers gain access to a robust monitoring solution that enhances their contact center operations and delivers the performance and productivity they expect.

Organizations can empower contact centers to exceed customer expectations with IR Collaborate, now available on Genesys AppFoundry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/4768156/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ir-joins-the-genesys-appfoundry-program-unlocking-next-level-contact-center-performance-302175234.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza their contact Center This association marks Internet Registry Collaborate
Vedi anche
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, verso ok a fusione entro il 4 luglio
News to go
Italia nella morsa del caldo, le città con bollino giallo e arancione
News to go
Mutui, a maggio leggero calo tassi al 3,61%
News to go
Nomine Ue, oggi leader riuniti a Bruxelles
News to go
Imu, ultimo giorno per pagare la prima rata 2024
News to go
Sole e caldo con anticiclone africano, picchi di 40°C sull'Italia
News to go
Onu: "Negli ultimi 10 anni i rifugiati sono raddoppiati"
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale e risorse umane: la situazione in Italia
News to go
Maturità 2024, al via il 19 giugno per circa 500mila studenti
Treni, l'alta velocità francese nel mercato italiano dal 2026
News to go
Sciopero domenica 16 giugno, disagi per chi viaggia in treno
News to go
Estate 2024, 7 milioni di italiani in vacanza a giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza