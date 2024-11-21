Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Itaipu brings experience in biogas research to COP 29

21 novembre 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Superintendent of Renewable Energy shared knowledge in a panel on Circular Economy and Industry Decarbonization, at the Climate Conference, in Azerbaijan

FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaipu Binacional's Renewable Energy Superintendent, Rogério Meneghetti, participated on Tuesday, November 12, in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) in Azerbaijan, at the panel "Accelerating Circular Economy and Industry Decarbonization in Brazil."

The event was organized in partnership with the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services and the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development, and highlighted how practices that transform waste into new resources can promote sustainability and enhance the competitiveness of Brazilian industry in the global scenario.

Meneghetti shared information about Itaipu's support for the development of renewable energy, especially biogas. "Over 15 years ago, when the projects were still within universities, Itaipu started to implement the first pilot projects in the field of renewable energy generation and distribution. This way, we contributed to the technical viability of the sector, economic incentives, the training of skilled labor, with the establishment of the International Center for Renewable Energy (CIBiogás), and contributed to the formation of the Brazilian Biogas Association (ABiogás)," he stated.

In addition to Itaipu's case, other Brazilian experiences were discussed, such as the Recircula Brasil platform, which tracks plastic, the National Circular Economy Strategy, which sets guidelines to promote circularity across various sectors, and the Selo Verde Program, which encourages environmental certification for products and companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562215/20241112DIV__1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/itaipu-brings-experience-in-biogas-research-to-cop-29-302310514.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Ambiente knowledge in a panel biogas panel at
Vedi anche
News to go
Anci, Mattarella: "Il ruolo dei Comuni è cruciale"
Autonomia, Camera boccia mozione opposizioni: scatta la protesta, esposti Tricolori - Video
News to go
Sciopero dei medici domani 20 novembre
News to go
Regionali, il centrosinistra vince in Emilia Romagna e Umbria
News to go
Caro rifiuti, spesa media per le famiglie sale a 329 euro nel 2024
News to go
Scuola, ministro Valditara firma decreto da 12,8 milioni di euro
News to go
Sicurezza sui bus, contro aggressioni 'panic button' e bodycam su controllori
News to go
Mutui, Bankitalia: a settembre tassi in calo al 3,82%
News to go
L'agricoltura italiana è la più green d'Europa
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, Emilia-Romagna al voto il 17 e 18 novembre
News to go
Sanità, quali cure diventano gratuite nel 2025: la lista
News to go
Autonomia differenziata, stop Corte Costituzionale a sette profili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza