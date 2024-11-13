Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2024
J1 Beach Redefines Dubai's Dining Scene with Global Icons from Paris to Tulum

13 novembre 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J1 Beach, Dubai's newest and most exclusive destination, has opened its doors, redefining beachfront luxury and elevating the city's renowned culinary scene. Nestled in the heart of Jumeirah, J1 Beach by Merex Investment showcases 13 world-class restaurants from celebrated culinary capitals—Paris, New York, Miami, London, Tulum, and the French Riviera.

More than just a dining destination, J1 Beach takes guests on an immersive global journey, with diverse flavours and experiences that set a new standard for coastal elegance in Dubai. Restaurants now open to welcome guests include Gigi Rigolatto, bringing the essence of Italian lifestyle to Dubai's shores; Gitano, offering a modern Mexican menu with signature mezcal cocktails; and Almayass by the Sea, renowned for its award-winning Lebanese-Armenian fusion dishes. Bâoli Dubai presents contemporary East Asian cuisine in a jungle-inspired setting, while Chouchou invites the public to experience its upscale French members-only beach house.

Completing the lineup in November, will be African Queen, a South of France staple blending French and African flavours; Sakhalin redefines MediterrAsian cuisine under the guidance of Michelin-awarded Chef Alexey Kogay and Kaimana Beach, delivering a 360° Polynesian-Asian fusion experience against breathtaking beachfront views.

Also opening soon are La Baia by the Beach, a refined Italian restaurant inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and Lúnico, merging Spanish-Mediterranean cuisine with live entertainment. NiniveBeach brings together Middle Eastern and North African flavours, influenced by ancient Mesopotamian culture, while INÁ is offering a multi-sensory journey with African-inspired open-fire cooking. Finally, SirenebyGaia, the world's largest beach club, will encapsulate the laid-back charm of a Greek summer with authentic Mediterranean flavours in a stunning beachside setting.

At J1 Beach, guests can unwind from sunrise to sunset, moving effortlessly from morning relaxation to evening entertainment. This year-round coastal escape merges Dubai's vibrant energy with the sophistication of a jet-set destination. With stunning Arabian Sea views, J1 Beach transforms beachfront luxury and dining, offering poolside lounging, seaside dining, and lively nightlife—an experience in true Riviera style.

For more information, visit www.j1beach.com or follow @J1BeachDubai on Instagram.

Please find the images for J1 Beach here: Link

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/j1-beach-redefines-dubais-dining-scene-with-global-icons-from-paris-to-tulum-302298098.html

