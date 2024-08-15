Jackery Revamps Classic Power Stations: Lighter, More Powerful E1000 v2 & E240 v2 Plus Upgraded SolarSaga 100W

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Why wait for IFA? Jackery introduces two new LiFePO4 power stations that are lighter, more compact, and feature rapid charging capabilities. As a leader in portable power solutions, Jackery is relaunching its popular Explorer 1000 and 240 models with enhanced technology, AI-supported battery protection, and an emergency supercharging mode. To celebrate the launch on August 15, Jackery is offering early bird discounts.

E1000 v2: The Classic, Now Lighter and More Powerful

Weighing just 11 kg and measuring 327 x 224 x 247 mm, the Jackery E1000 v2 LiFePO4 power station is 20% smaller and 10% lighter than comparable 1 kWh models. With a 1070 Wh capacity and 1500 watts of power, it's the perfect companion for any situation requiring reliable energy. Whether you're camping, working in your garden, or at a construction site, this compact powerhouse provides energy through six versatile connections: two Schuko plugs, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a 12-volt input and output. The efficient GaN (gallium nitride) bi-directional inverter allows simultaneous charging and discharging without compromising battery life.

Equipped with AI-supported ChargeShield 2.0 technology, the E1000 v2 ensures maximum safety and protection for its LiFePO4 battery, which boasts 4,000 cycles. In emergencies, the E1000 v2 can fully charge in just one hour via an app-controlled emergency mode. Alternatively, the battery-friendly fast charging mode achieves a full charge in one hour and 40 minutes.

Additional highlights include whisper-quiet operation at just 22 decibels, certified safety features, and a 20 ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS). An integrated SOS flashlight adds extra security.

For greater versatility, pair the E1000 v2 with the newly optimized SolarSaga 100W solar panel. This next-generation bifacial panel offers enhanced power generation even in partial shade and weighs only 3.6 kg — 10% lighter than its predecessor and approximately 30% lighter than comparable industry standards. The new direct charging function allows mobile devices to be charged directly via the panel's USB-C or USB-A ports without needing a power station.

E240 v2: The Ultimate Backpack Power Station, Now Better Than Ever

Originally launched in 2018, Jackery's Explorer 240 quickly became a bestseller, selling out more than 500,000 units worldwide. Now, with the E240 v2, this popular backpack power station returns with cutting-edge technology. One of the smallest 300-watt models available, the E240 v2 features dimensions of 231 x 153 x 169 mm, a weight of just 3.6 kg, and a 256 Wh capacity. Its reliable LiFePO4 battery powers devices through five different connections, including a 230-volt socket, two USB-C ports (one with 100-watt in/out capabilities), a USB-A port, and a 12-volt plug. The power station can be recharged in three ways: via a 12-volt car charger, Jackery's mobile solar panels, or a standard wall socket. ChargeShield 2.0 technology supports multiple charging modes, achieving 80% charge in just one hour and 20 minutes in fast-charging mode.

Availability and Prices

All new models will be available at Jackery online shop and Amazon from August 15, 2024. Jackery also offers discounts for quick decision-makers, e.g. until August 31, the E1000 v2 with an RRP of £749 costs only £899, in combination with the new SolarSaga 100W just £949 instead of £1149. Furthermore, the E240 v2 backpack power station is available for £199 instead of £259, and the solar generator set with an 80 watts solar module for £299 instead of £469.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480100/Jackery_Power_Stations.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480234/Jackery_Logo.jpg