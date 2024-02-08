JELD-WEN Names Senior Leaders to Strengthen Customer Focus and Accelerate Business Performance

Gustavo Vianna joins as EVP and President, Europe

Dan Valenti joins as EVP, North America Doors & Distribution

Matt Meier joins as EVP, Chief Digital and Information Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced three new leaders and a refreshed senior leadership team to accelerate the company's business performance.

"To achieve JELD-WEN's full potential, we are focused on ensuring we have the right people and capabilities across the company to improve operational excellence, increase agility and deepen customer relationships," said CEO William J. Christensen. "Our refreshed senior leadership team brings together diverse, experienced leaders with deep expertise in the manufacturing sector to strengthen the foundation of our business and deliver increased value for our customers, associates and shareholders."

The company will continue to operate and manage its business regionally and to report results separately for Europe and North America.

The following leaders join the JELD-WEN senior leadership team, reporting to Christensen:

In addition, the following roles continue to report to Christensen and provide enterprise shared services across the company's two reporting segments:

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn.

Media Contact:Caryn KlebbaHead of Global Public Relations704-807-1275cklebba@jeldwen.com

Investor Relations Contact:James ArmstrongVice President, Investor Relations704-378-5731jarmstrong@jeldwen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336437/JELD_WEN_Gustavo_Vianna.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336436/JELD_WEN_Dan_Valenti.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336438/JELD_WEN_Matt_Meier.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336439/JELD_WEN_Dan_Jacobs.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336440/JELD_WEN_Peggie_Bolan.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jeld-wen-names-senior-leaders-to-strengthen-customer-focus-and-accelerate-business-performance-302056744.html