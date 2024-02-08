Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

JELD-WEN Names Senior Leaders to Strengthen Customer Focus and Accelerate Business Performance

08 febbraio 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Gustavo Vianna joins as EVP and President, Europe

Dan Valenti joins as EVP, North America Doors & Distribution

Matt Meier joins as EVP, Chief Digital and Information Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced three new leaders and a refreshed senior leadership team to accelerate the company's business performance.

"To achieve JELD-WEN's full potential, we are focused on ensuring we have the right people and capabilities across the company to improve operational excellence, increase agility and deepen customer relationships," said CEO William J. Christensen. "Our refreshed senior leadership team brings together diverse, experienced leaders with deep expertise in the manufacturing sector to strengthen the foundation of our business and deliver increased value for our customers, associates and shareholders."

The company will continue to operate and manage its business regionally and to report results separately for Europe and North America.

The following leaders join the JELD-WEN senior leadership team, reporting to Christensen:

In addition, the following roles continue to report to Christensen and provide enterprise shared services across the company's two reporting segments:

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe.  For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn

Media Contact:Caryn KlebbaHead of Global Public Relations704-807-1275cklebba@jeldwen.com

Investor Relations Contact:James ArmstrongVice President, Investor Relations704-378-5731jarmstrong@jeldwen.com

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336437/JELD_WEN_Gustavo_Vianna.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336436/JELD_WEN_Dan_Valenti.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336438/JELD_WEN_Matt_Meier.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336439/JELD_WEN_Dan_Jacobs.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336440/JELD_WEN_Peggie_Bolan.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jeld-wen-names-senior-leaders-to-strengthen-customer-focus-and-accelerate-business-performance-302056744.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Economia_E_Finanza joins as EVP Europa as Accelerate business performance
Vedi anche
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza