Jetinno Unveils the JL06: Bring the Café Home

GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetinno, a pioneer in innovative coffee solutions, released the JL06 Home Coffee Maker, combining robust engineering with smart features for coffee enthusiasts.

Diverse drinks, drink quality, and convenience are key factors when choosing a home coffee machine. Jetinno's fully automatic home coffee machine, JL06 series, is the perfect choice, especially in summer.

Let's delve into JL06's impressive features.

Sleek Design Meets Modern Engineering

The JL06 captivates at first glance with its innovative industrial design, featuring a refined brown metallic exterior that exudes sophistication. Its curved control panel interface seamlessly integrates into the compact body, offering effortless navigation while complementing modern kitchen or café aesthetics.

Due to its compact size, 240 mm* 450 mm* 360 mm (W*L*H), it can fit well even in a limited space.

Precision Grinding for Unmatched Flavor

At the heart of the JL06 lies a 64mm premium metal flat burr grinder, engineered to deliver consistent, uniform grounds across 9 adjustable settings. Users can tailor particle size to unlock the full flavor profile of any bean. At the same time, the flavor differences of beans can be experienced at different roasting degrees under different grinding degrees. The special steel burr system ensures minimal heat generation, preserving delicate aromas for a fresher, richer cup.

Pro Extraction, Fast Cold Brew

Featuring a professional-grade 14g espresso brewer with adjustable dosing from 6 to 14 grams, the JL06 delivers rich espresso extraction—true café quality at home. But it goes further: the extraction system integrates hot and ambient water, crafting smooth, low-acidity cold brew coffee in less than 5 minutes—perfect for those who crave refreshing flavor without the long wait.

Smart Control at Your Fingertips

Elevating user convenience, the JL06 introduces seamless smartphone integration via the Jetinno Coffee App (iOS/Android). Remotely customize brewing parameters, schedule morning brews, or save personalized recipes—all from your device.

With the JL06, you can enjoy fresh ground coffee anytime. As an espresso coffee machine with premium coffee, it can meet your needs to unlock various special coffee blends.

About Jetinno

Jetinno is a global innovator in coffee machine technology, committed to enhancing daily rituals through intelligent design and engineering. With a focus on sustainability and user-centric innovation, Jetinno continues to push boundaries in the specialty coffee industry.

