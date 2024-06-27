Jolywood at Intersolar 2024: European Debut of n-type Fully-tempered One-stop Encapsulation Solution

MUNICH, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar Europe 2024, held alongside the European World Cup, spotlighted Germany, a country renowned for its technological excellence and reliability. Jolywood, a leader in the photovoltaic industry, showcased its innovative and reliable solutions at this prestigious event.

For the first time in Europe, Jolywood introduced its n-type Fully-tempered One-stop Encapsulation Solution. This solution, known for its "triple lows and quadruple resistances"—low temperature coefficient, low operating temperature, low hot spot temperature, hurricane resistance, snowstorm resistance, hail resistance, and burst resistance—promises cost savings and a 1.63% increase in power generation, ensuring safety and stability in complex environments. The Windproof module HT132N, developed with this encapsulation solution, received significant attention for its high efficiency and extraordinary reliability.

Jolywood's innovative spirit and pursuit of excellence has earned itself multiple certifications from authoritative institutions. Notably, Jolywood has been recognized as Top Performers in PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the third consecutive time. TÜV SÜD awarded Jolywood the world's first "First IEC Certification of new standard for n-TOPCon Bifacial PV modules with Transparent Backsheet" for their Windproof module. Additionally, TÜV NORD granted Jolywood the "Certification of n-TOPCon Single Glass Bifacial PV Module Enhanced Reliability," further cementing their position as a leader in the photovoltaic industry.

At this exhibition, Jolywood presented various modules: the HD132N for utility-scale projects and several from the NIWA series for distributed projects, including the HD120N Black, HT120N Black, HD108N Black, and HT108N Pro. These modules are designed to optimize light usage for efficient power generation while aligning with European aesthetic preferences.

Jolywood's PV auxiliary materials, such as the FFC backsheet, transparent mesh backsheet, and encapsulants like EVA, EPE, and POE, continues to receive widespread acclaim this time. The FFC backsheet, known for its cost-effectiveness and reliability, has proven its value over more than 15 years of outdoor use. The transparent mesh backsheet, introduced in 2018, is particularly effective with n-type TOPCon bifacial modules, providing new solutions for photovoltaic power generation.

As a global pioneer in n-type cell technology, Jolywood has brought several monocrystalline high-efficiency mainstream cells to Intersolar, including square wafer cell 210*210-18BB; rectangular wafer cell 182.2*187.5-16BB, 182.2*183.75-16BB, and 182*210-16BB. Utilizing differentiated PVD technology and self-developed production equipment, Jolywood's n-type cells offer enhanced UV resistance, reliability in humid conditions, and a sleek all-black aesthetic. These cells achieve a mass production efficiency of at least 26%, with laboratory efficiency reaching 26.7%.

At Intersolar Europe 2024, Jolywood demonstrated its leadership in photovoltaic technology, committed to the mission of "Same Sunshine, More Value." By partnering globally, Jolywood aims to drive the transition to clean, low-carbon, and sustainable energy in the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449636/image.jpg