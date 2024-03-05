Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Just in Time for the Spring Travel Season, KAYAK Launches Suite of AI-Powered Tools

05 marzo 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Screenshot your way to savings with KAYAK PriceCheck; Ask KAYAK (almost) anything with ChatGPT-powered responses

STAMFORD, Conn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, is dropping a new suite of AI products to help make travel planning decisions faster, easier and more intuitive.  These innovations are the result of extensive training of ChatGPT's AI model on KAYAK's proprietary database of billions of consumer travel queries.

At the forefront of today's release is KAYAK PriceCheck, a new patent-pending price comparison tool. Anyone with KAYAK's app can upload a screenshot of a flight itinerary from any site, and KAYAK will quickly check hundreds of sites to verify they're getting a great price.

"With today's launch of KAYAK PriceCheck, we're the only leading metasearch brand letting users compare prices using only a screenshot," said Matthias Keller, Chief Scientist & SVP of Technology at KAYAK.

Also launching today is Ask KAYAK - the company's latest AI-driven innovation designed to improve and personalize the search experience. Ask KAYAK lets travelers use simple text entries to search and refine their results.

Wondering where to go with your family for spring break that's less than 3 hours from NYC and will cost less than $300 per person? Just Ask KAYAK and you'll get family-friendly destinations a short-distance away that fit your budget.

Travelers will also see a chat box in the results page where they can input their specific hotel, car or flight requirements. For example, they can enter "United, nonstop, morning departure, <$500" and quickly see their results. Ask KAYAK starts rolling out today and will soon be available to all users in the US, UK and Canada with more markets to follow.

"We're diving deeper into solving complex travel issues more quickly and simply with the launch of Ask KAYAK," said Keller. "The addition of free form search to apply filters makes it easy for travelers to get personalized results for their next trip."

But wait, there's more. KAYAK is also introducing the following new ways to make travel planning easier:

KAYAK Trips

There's a lot of great stuff happening at KAYAK. Learn more about the features announced today HERE.

About KAYAKKAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:  BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353053/KAYAK_PriceCheck.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353052/Ask_KAYAK_Where_to_Go.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353054/Ask_KAYAK_to_Filter_your_Search.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312078/KAYAK_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/just-in-time-for-the-spring-travel-season-kayak-launches-suite-of-ai-powered-tools-302079434.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Turismo ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza screenshot your way spring Travel season just in time screenshot
Vedi anche
News to go
Bezos uomo più ricco del modo, superato Elon Musk
News to go
Trump eleggibile in Colorado, la decisione della Corte Suprema
News to go
Apple multata per 1,8 miliardi per abuso di posizione dominante in streaming musica
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa acquisizione in bilico: cosa succede
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa, Trump vince le primarie in tre Stati in un solo giorno
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Btp Valore, è record per terza emissione
News to go
Meloni a Toronto, incontro con Trudeau
News to go
Contratti, firmato rinnovo industria alimentare
News to go
A Mosca i funerali di Navalny, folla davanti alla chiesa
News to go
La finanza 'scommette' sul calcio: giro d'affari da 30 miliardi l'anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza