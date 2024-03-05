Just in Time for the Spring Travel Season, KAYAK Launches Suite of AI-Powered Tools

Screenshot your way to savings with KAYAK PriceCheck; Ask KAYAK (almost) anything with ChatGPT-powered responses

STAMFORD, Conn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, is dropping a new suite of AI products to help make travel planning decisions faster, easier and more intuitive. These innovations are the result of extensive training of ChatGPT's AI model on KAYAK's proprietary database of billions of consumer travel queries.

At the forefront of today's release is KAYAK PriceCheck, a new patent-pending price comparison tool. Anyone with KAYAK's app can upload a screenshot of a flight itinerary from any site, and KAYAK will quickly check hundreds of sites to verify they're getting a great price.

"With today's launch of KAYAK PriceCheck, we're the only leading metasearch brand letting users compare prices using only a screenshot," said Matthias Keller, Chief Scientist & SVP of Technology at KAYAK.

Also launching today is Ask KAYAK - the company's latest AI-driven innovation designed to improve and personalize the search experience. Ask KAYAK lets travelers use simple text entries to search and refine their results.

Wondering where to go with your family for spring break that's less than 3 hours from NYC and will cost less than $300 per person? Just Ask KAYAK and you'll get family-friendly destinations a short-distance away that fit your budget.

Travelers will also see a chat box in the results page where they can input their specific hotel, car or flight requirements. For example, they can enter "United, nonstop, morning departure, <$500" and quickly see their results. Ask KAYAK starts rolling out today and will soon be available to all users in the US, UK and Canada with more markets to follow.

"We're diving deeper into solving complex travel issues more quickly and simply with the launch of Ask KAYAK," said Keller. "The addition of free form search to apply filters makes it easy for travelers to get personalized results for their next trip."

But wait, there's more. KAYAK is also introducing the following new ways to make travel planning easier:

KAYAK is also introducing the following new ways to make travel planning easier:

