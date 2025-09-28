Kailas FUGA Gongga 100: A Mission to Launch China's Most Challenging Race

GANZI, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading trail running brand Kailas FUGA in partnership with Letour Sports, held the first Kailas FUGA Gongga 100 Extreme Glacier Challenge in one of the country's most remote and challenging locations in Sichuan Province. Following seven years of careful planning and collaboration with the local government and community, the race permitted participants unique access to the usually closed area of Hailuogou Glacier at the foot of Mt. Gongga, one of the most extreme locations in the world. The race announces a new phase of more ambitious races in China, whilst aiming to position China as a major destination for international runners.

Kailas Founder and Product Director Baggio ZHONG stated: "We want the race to become more and more international. In the future I want it to be among the world's most important races." He believes that Gongga offers unique appeal as well as challenges to runners. "Gongga 100 has several aspects that set it apart", he explains. "Runners loop around the 7500m peak of Mt Gongga - one of the highest mountains in China. The air and climate is fresh. There are varying levels of difficulty in the courses with the 30k starting at 1600m, whereas the 100km climbs to high altitudes of 4100m with a tough glacier section. It suits amateur levels as well as more experienced runners."

For this first edition, one thousand runners participated in three separate courses: 100k, 55k and 30k. The race is one of over one hundred international races held annually by Letour Sports with Kailas FUGA's support, and marks a new chapter for trail race experiences in China by offering not only access to some of China's extreme terrain but also recognizes the economic boost that the sport can provide by bringing tourism to remote communities.

This first edition attracted runners from seven different countries. American runner Bryon Powell who last year won the Ultra Gobi 800 spoke about Gongga as being "more than just a race". It offers an "immersive experience to international runners, showcasing Western China's cuisine, culture, people and landscapes." Although he spoke of the "shockingly steep climbs and descents", he enjoyed the mutual encouragement he experienced from competitors.

Kailas FUGA launched a new DU2 GTX shoe model specifically designed for the challenging terrain of ice, rocks and mud.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783792/PHOTO.jpg

