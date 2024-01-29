Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Kazakh Juniors Enjoy Success at Tennis Tournaments in Australia

29 gennaio 2024 | 15.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amir Omarkhanov, a 16-year-old tennis player from Kazakhstan, made history during his debut at the Australian Open Junior Championships. Omarkhanov, No. 27 in the ITF Junior rankings, became the first Kazakh junior player ever to reach the tournament's quarterfinals.

In the first round, Amir sensationally defeated the tournament's top-seeded player. However, due to a muscle strain, he couldn't play at his best in the quarterfinals, and lost to a strong opponent.

After the match, Omarkhanov expressed gratitude to the fans, the President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Bulat Utemuratov, and his team for their unwavering support.

In another junior tournament held in Australia, the Asia-Pacific Elite 14U Trophy, Kazakhstan's Eva Korysheva reached the girls' final. Eva won all her group matches and secured a straight-set victory against an Australian player, whom she faced again in the finals. It was a highly intense and emotional match where luck ultimately favoured her opponent.

Another talented Kazakh player, Asylzhan Arystanbekova, reached the quarterfinals of the junior doubles tournament.

These victories mark significant milestones for young Kazakh players on their journey towards achieving even greater success on the international stage.

Their success on the global tennis stage is no coincidence. Since 2007, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation led by Bulat Utemuratov has built 41 modern tennis centres, increasing the number of courts in the country sixfold to 364. The number of children participating in tennis reached 30,000 last year, with 3,500 of the most talented young players being granted the opportunity to train free of charge, along with access to tennis equipment and tournament support.

The Federation also runs a targeted programme that offers financial support to more than 100 young players aged 11–14 from across Kazakhstan. Another integral component of the junior development system is the Team Kazakhstan Academy, established in 2008 for promising juniors aged 14 and older. More than 300 of the country's most talented young players have already received training at the Academy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/4517464/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakh-juniors-enjoy-success-at-tennis-tournaments-in-australia-302046776.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport ICT ICT Sport Success at tennis Tournaments giocatore Australian Open Junior Championships player
Vedi anche
Assalto e rapina a mano armata all'istituto di vigilanza di Chieti - Video
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Benedizioni a coppie gay? Vangelo è per santificare tutti"
News to go
Assegno inclusione, più della metà pagati in Campania e Sicilia
News to go
Maturità 2024, le materie della seconda prova
News to go
Soldati Usa uccisi, Iran nega responsabilità ma Biden: "Chiederemo conto a tutti i responsabili"
News to go
Stop anche dall'Austria a finanziamenti agenzia Onu per i rifugiati palestinesi
News to go
Giorni della merla con sole e caldo e a febbraio sarà primavera
News to go
Addio a Sandra Milo, l'attrice 'musa' di Fellini morta a 90 anni
News to go
Pagamenti digitali in Italia: li scelgono nove giovani su dieci
Gaza, Tajani: "Accordo per curare 100 bimbi in Italia"
News to go
Frequentare la scuola allunga la vita: lo studio
News to go
Tumore ai polmoni, speranza da un nuovo farmaco


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza