Kexing Biopharm made its appearance at CPHI Milan 2024: Launch Ceremony for Apexelsin® in EU market Successfully done

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th, the 2024 International Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates Europe Exhibition (CPHI Milan 2024), one of the largest and most influential pharmaceutical industry events globally, concluded successfully at the Milan International Exhibition Center in Italy. Kexing Biopharm, a Chinese high-quality biopharmaceutical outbound platform, made an appearance at the event and garnered widespread attention with its diverse product line and cutting-edge innovative strength.

Led by Kexing Biopharm General Manager Mr. Zhao Yanqing, Kexing Biopharm showcased an impressive array of products at the event, covering several therapeutic areas including oncology, autoimmunity, and metabolism. The showcased products included human erythropoietin (EPO), human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (GC), combined Clostridium Butyricum and Bifidobacterium, live, albumin-bound paclitaxel (Apexelsin®), bevacizumab, infliximab, adalimumab, trastuzumab, liraglutide, and palbociclib etc.

It is worth mentioning that Kexing Biopharm held a launch ceremony for Protein bound Paclitaxel (Apexelsin®) in the European Union during the exhibition. The company has set a new production line according to the EU pharmaceutical GMP standards for Apexelsin® and has simultaneously carried out registration work in multiple countries. The product received the EU pharmaceutical GMP certificate in May this year and was approved for marketing in the EU at the end of July. It has begun shipping in August. Apexelsin® has officially entered the European pharmaceutical market, showcasing the company's overseas expansion capabilities in the anti-cancer field. This is also a pivotal step in gradually enhancing its commercial presence abroad and progressively advancing the "globalization" strategy.

In addition, the partner in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, signed on site at the booth, marking a further deepening cooperation between the two sides. The representative of the cooperation party said that in the future, both sides will continue to promote the cooperation on more products and work together to advance the development of pharmaceuticals in the Middle East.

Kexing Biopharm will continue to adhere to the development vision of "innovation plus internationalization" and actively license in high-quality blockbuster drugs, and strengthen communication and cooperation with global partners and jointly promote innovation and development in the pharmaceutical industry.