Martedì 07 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
Keyrus expands its data nearshore services connecting Portugal's talent with the Dach Region, Netherlands and Nordic Countries

07 maggio 2024 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LISBON, Portugal, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrus, a global leader in data analytics and digital transformation, is proud to announce the consolidation of developing and delivering data solutions remotely from Portugal. After successfully demonstrating its expertise for over 3 years in the UK, France, and Belgium markets, Keyrus Portugal Nearshore is expanding its offering to the rest of Europe. This significant move establishes a seamless connection between the rich technological talent of Portugal and the robust markets of the Dach Region, Netherlands or Nordic Countries. This strategic initiative not only signifies Keyrus' unwavering dedication to fostering digital innovation and transformation across the globe but also marks a milestone in its ongoing mission to bridge technological frontiers.

Keyrus Portugal's focus on data nearshore services highlights the country's competitive advantages, including its highly skilled technological talent, cutting-edge infrastructure, and geographical and cultural proximity to major European markets. These factors, combined with Keyrus' deep experience and knowledge in data analytics, cloud solutions, ML, Gen AI, and digital solutions, ensure an unprecedented offering in terms of quality, efficiency, and value.

Javier Riera, Executive Director of Southern Europe at Keyrus, expresses excitement, "Consolidating our data nearshore services heralds a new era of collaboration, uniting Portugal's top tech talent with leading European businesses. Our goal: deliver personalized resources, aligned with client needs, for efficient implementations and exceptional results."

About Keyrus

Keyrus is a global consulting and technology company that focuses on making data matter, truly matter, from a human perspective. Since it is not only the data itself that matters, but the opportunities we can develop by leveraging it. A mere means to an end, data, whether big, small, human, complex, historical, prospective, only ever makes sense when it is used to develop experiences, shape understanding, make the best decisions. Our value proposition is founded upon five major groups of services, each comprising multiple offerings: 

At Keyrus, we help our clients to successfully transform themselves to build a better future.  

Keyrus employs over 3500 employees and is based in 27+ countries across 4 continents. 

Discover more about how Keyrus' data nearshore services can revolutionize your business & data strategy by visiting nearshore.keyrus.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjNqa679m_YLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405297/Keyrus_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keyrus-expands-its-data-nearshore-services-connecting-portugals-talent-with-the-dach-region-netherlands-and-nordic-countries-302137134.html

