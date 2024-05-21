Knauf Digital Implements Configit Ace SaaS for Configuration Lifecycle Management

Leading Building Materials and Systems Producer Implements Configit to Enrich CPQ Process

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, a global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that Knauf Digital GmbH, a subsidiary of the Knauf Group, has implemented Configit Ace® SaaS to accelerate its Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) process. Configit's CLM technology integrated with Salesforce CPQ will provide greater scalability, transparency and insight.

The Knauf Group operates as a family business and is present in over 90 countries with over 80 raw materials processing plants and over 300 manufacturing plants in five continents. The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction materials for interior design, building insulation and design ceilings. In 2022, Knauf employed over 41,000 employees worldwide.

Innovation and the integration of technological innovations are the cornerstones of its business strategy. With high quality products, Knauf continuously sets new standards to make the construction and modernization of buildings better, more efficient and more sustainable. Knauf Digital GmbH drives commercial excellence through digitalization for all companies of the Knauf Group globally.

Knauf Digital sought to enrich its Salesforce CPQ stack with a strong configuration engine to handle diverse data and modeling complexity. Knauf Digital implemented Configit Ace SaaS as its new future-proof configuration platform to supplement the "C" of its existing Salesforce CPQ with a seamless integration to its SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

By using Configit Ace, Knauf Digital benefits from:

Andreas Witt, head of customer software and technology, Knauf Digital said: "To manage product complexity, deliver what is promised and do so profitably, all product data across the organization must be aligned to a central configuration model. Configit's solution helps us understand the impact of decisions being made when offerings change across the globe. Configit Ace SaaS will provide a real backbone of our organization."

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "When it comes to quotation accuracy, it all starts with a powerful and dependable configurator. Our Configit Ace SaaS solution makes it possible to orchestrate product configuration data from existing IT systems and product configurators, enabling a shared source of truth across the entire organization. We look forward to continuing our work with Knauf Digital to enhance its CPQ investment."

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulationâ (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: https://configit.com/

