Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

KOCOWA+ Celebrates their 7th Anniversary with a Summer of New and Exclusive Content to Delight Fans All Over the World

17 luglio 2024 | 15.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Korean content streamer will add exclusive webcomics, new Vietnamese subtitles, and interactive watch parties to their platform to mark this milestone

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KOCOWA+, the #1 all-Korean Content Streamer outside of Korea, is celebrating their 7th anniversary by adding more exclusive content, a new subtitle language, and cutting-edge features to enhance fans' viewing experience and to expand their offerings for all K-Content Fans. This summer they kicked off celebrations by showcasing over 40 shows featuring world-renowned K-Pop group BTS and hosting global interactive fan watch parties that are only available on KOCOWA+. On July 19th they will begin releasing exclusive webcomics based on beloved titles like Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok Joo and My Dearest with new episodes released each Friday. And finally, in addition to providing premium English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese subtitles mere hours after the shows have aired in Korea, KOCOWA+ will now be offering Vietnamese subtitles at the end of the month as they solidify their presence as the number one destination for Korean entertainment.

KOCOWA+ has been on a fantastic trajectory since its launch in 2017; with 40,000+ hours of the hottest K-Drama, K-Pop, K-Variety, K-Reality, K-Movies, live streaming, and now webcomics, KOCOWA+ offers the best in Korean entertainment to audiences all over the world. After initially launching in The Americas, KOCOWA+ recently expanded their service territories to include Europe, Australia, and New Zealand making it available in 73 countries. In addition to their web, iOS, and Android platforms they also tout device partners like Smart TVs, Roku, FireTV, and Google TV. KOCOWA can also be found on a number of partners' platforms like Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, Verizon +Play, and others.

"As the streaming platform with the largest library of all Korean content, KOCOWA+ has quickly risen as a global platform since our debut in 2017. We thrive on consistently offering our fans and viewers a diverse array of beloved and new content. We work with over 50 content providers to access the best titles and we are adding more every month! We are also excited to expand into webcomics based on popular K-Dramas, to give fans even more world-class K-Content to engage with that can only be found exclusively on our platform."  says CEO/CPO KunHee Park

The fans are the focus of KOCOWA+ this summer. After two successful BTS-themed watch parties in June and July, KOCOWA+ is gearing up for a special GLOBAL fan curated watch party on August 1st, and K-Pop fans around the world are invited to come together to share in this communal watching experience only on KOCOWA+.That is only a segment of KOCOWA+'s millions of viewers that span from Gen X to Gen Alpha. All across the world, in North America, UK, Australia, and Brazil, these viewers spend two hours per day on the platform proving that KOCOWA+ is the preferred destination for fans to escape into the vast array of Korean entertainment and stream new series, award-winning library titles, LIVE K-Pop performances, and more.

About KOCOWA+:

KOCOWA+ is a subscription video streaming platform in the Americas, launched in 2017, with primary audiences in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, South America, UK, EU, and Oceania. KOCOWA+ provides a robust lineup of over 40,000 hours of Korean Dramas, Movies, Reality, and K-Pop content in multiple languages on its direct platform. For more information, please visit www.kocowa.com.

CONTACT: Angie Averitt, a.averitt@kocowa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463193/YT_2560_x_1440_Press_Release_GraphicV2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kocowa-celebrates-their-7th-anniversary-with-a-summer-of-new-and-exclusive-content-to-delight-fans-all-over-the-world-302199306.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT streamer will add streamer nastro streamer platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza