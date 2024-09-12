Koddi Appoints Veteran Commerce Media Leader Paul Dahill As New Head of EMEA Sales

Leading commerce media technology company adds top sales leaders to team to support its operations across the region and accelerate growth in key markets

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koddi, the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, today announced the appointment of retail media and tech veteran Paul Dahill as managing director of sales for EMEA. Koddi currently operates the top commerce media programs for the world's biggest companies, with a strong footprint in the travel sector in the EMEA region. Dahill will spearhead Koddi's efforts to expand and accelerate growth across different sectors, with an emphasis on retail and finance.

Retail and commerce media is poised for tremendous growth in the region. IAB Europe recently revealed that 50% of buyers surveyed are already partnering with retail media networks, and even shifting budgets from other marketing channels to grow their retail media investments.

"This is a pivotal time for adoption in the European market, and there is a definite appetite among retailers and advertisers to tap into the channel's potential," said Nicholas Ward, Co-Founder and President of Koddi. "Paul has a proven track record for driving steady growth across multiple markets globally. We have ambitious plans for EMEA, and Paul brings the experience to execute them."

Dahill brings more than 15 years of experience in commerce media, data and adtech sales to Koddi. His expertise in developing data monetization strategies and building strong relationships with C-level executives across brands, agencies and retailers position Koddi for continued success in the EMEA market. He has held leadership roles at global adtech companies such as Criteo, where he oversaw its EMEA agency strategy and enterprise-level sales growth.

"Commerce media is at a tipping point in EMEA right now," said Paul Dahill, Managing Director of EMEA Sales at Koddi. "Koddi builds privacy-first commerce media programs that present a massive opportunity for businesses in the region. Koddi has engineered best-in-class technologies that offer key benefits like flexibility and customization that I am excited to bring to new markets."

Koddi also welcomed Terra Ingalls to its U.S.-based team to lead Koddi Ads sales. Ingalls has more than 15 years of experience building and leading high-performance sales teams for new media products and platforms. Prior to Koddi, Ingalls held senior roles working with global, multi-billion-dollar companies, including her work with Walmart, where she helped advance its world-class retail media program to its market-leading position.

Koddi powers many of the top retailer-owned commerce media networks. Koddi's purpose-built technologies offer extensive customization and first-party data integration, providing commerce media network operators with far greater control, performance and yield compared to legacy one-size-fits-all platforms. These strategic hires reinforce the company's commitment to delivering innovative technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity.

About Koddi: Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Fanatics and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com.

