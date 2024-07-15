Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Lady Alice Dazzles in LILYSILK Attire at Wimbledon Championships

15 luglio 2024 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly announces that Lady Alice Manners attended the Wimbledon Championships Semi-Finals dressed in LILYSILK apparel. This appearance epitomizes the brand's elegance and style at one of the world's most prestigious tennis events.

Lady Alice Manners, an English columnist, fashion model, and socialite, attended the event in a striking ensemble from LILYSILK's Spring 2024 Collection. Her outfit featured the Natural White Nautical Collar Shirt and Midnight Blue Dubrovnik Button Front Wide Leg Silk Trousers, showcasing the luxurious quality and timeless elegance of LILYSILK's offerings.

On Instagram, Lady Alice shared her experience, posting: "Always a good idea and even better when wearing @lilysilk look. For me, comfort is at the forefront of looking stylish and @lilysilk combines comfort and style perfectly."

Highlights of the items:

"We are thrilled and honored to see Lady Alice attend the Wimbledon Championships dressed in LILYSILK apparel," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Her choice to wear our brand at such a prestigious event underscores the elegance and sophistication that LILYSILK represents. This moment highlights our commitment to inspiring a better, more sustainable lifestyle through our luxurious, high-quality silk garments. We look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary clothing that enhances every moment."

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live a better life and more sustainable lifestyle. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461163/Lady_Alice_Dazzles_LILYSILK_Attire_Wimbledon_Championships.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lady-alice-dazzles-in-lilysilk-attire-at-wimbledon-championships-302196847.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at Wimbledon Championships LILYSILK apparel LILYSILK Attire tennis events
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza