LAMONS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH H2SCAN

Working together to develop the latest sensing solutions for gaskets

HOUSTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamons®, a global leader in safety sealing and attachment solutions, today announced its new collaboration with H2scan, a leader in hydrogen sensing solutions. With this collaboration, these world-class leaders will work together to develop the next generation of gaskets for sensing.

"This collaboration marks an exciting stride in our pursuit of innovation," said Marc Roberts, Lamons CEO. "By joining forces with a leader in sensing solutions, we're not just enhancing our products; we're revolutionizing how our customers experience them. Together, we're forging new paths in efficiency, reliability, and sustainability."

"The Lamons and H2scan partnership promises to bring a technology-forward, innovative approach to hydrogen sensing," said H2scan CEO David Meyers. "By combining H2scan leak detection expertise with Lamons' advanced safety sealing solutions, together we'll enable an important step forward in moving toward a clean, safe and cost-effective hydrogen economy."

This collaboration not only underscores a commitment to pushing the boundaries of safety sealing solutions, but also highlights a shared vision for a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable future. With Lamons and H2scan's combined expertise and dedication to innovation, customers can look forward to the future of gasket technology with confidence and anticipate unparalleled performance and peace of mind in their operations.

To learn more, visit Lamons.com or h2scan.com.

About Lamons

Lamons is one of the leading gasket, seal, bolt, and hose assembly manufacturers in the world. Since 1947, the company's mission has been to provide industry-leading safety sealing and attachment solutions through quality, engineered products, technical know-how, on-time delivery, and exceptional customer service. Lamons offers comprehensive field services and training programs to help maximize operational efficiencies. With 20 manufacturing branches across the globe, the company can support operations 24/7/365. For more information on Lamons products and services, go to Lamons.com.

About H2scan

H2scan is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance hydrogen sensing solutions, dedicated to delivering the most reliable industrialized sensing solutions to OEM partners, distributors and end customers globally.

The company's latest Gen 5 solutions offer unparalleled accuracy, maintenance-free operation, and cost-effectiveness in hydrogen sensing. Trusted by industry giants like ABB, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Shell, Procter & Gamble and others, its products are integral in shaping the new Hydrogen Economy for a clean, secure and affordable energy future.

H2scan products are also used by utilities for transformer fleet asset management, by the chemical industry to optimize hydrogen processes, and for safety monitoring in enclosed areas susceptible to hydrogen leaks and energy storage charging out-gassing and other similar hydrogen sources.

Built on solid-state technology pioneered at Sandia National Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy, H2scan boasts 44 patents covering its core technology, software and product innovations.

Learn more at www.h2scan.com.

CONTACT: Megan Decker | 832.506.8310 | megan.decker@lamons.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409347/Lamons_and_H2scan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409348/Lamons_Logo.jpg