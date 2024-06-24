Leading in Innovation: PHONO Solar Unveils Next-Gen Solar Solutions at Intersolar 2024 in Munich

MUNICH, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHONO Solar, a global leading provider of solar products and integrated solutions under SUMEC Group, showcased its latest high-efficiency N-type modules, advanced lightweight modules, and a new solar PV carport solution at Intersolar 2024 in Munich. These products highlighted the company's commitment to innovation and urban green energy infrastructure enhancement.

The exhibition featured PHONO's Helios HJT series and the newly launched Draco TOPCon series, which uses 210R rectangular wafers. The Helios series, boasting a module conversion efficiency of up to 23.5% and a temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, showcased advanced technology and reliable performance. The Draco series, offering high power ranges from 400W to over 700W, catered to various applications due to its high efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

PHONO also presented its innovative lightweight modules. Advanced modules offering significant improvements in weight and installation flexibility. These enhancements adapt to various complex roofing scenarios. Designed with sustainability in mind, PHONO's lightweight modules are ideal for future building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) solutions and contribute to the company's efforts to enhance urban green energy infrastructures.

Additionally, the company introduced its latest solar PV carport solution, combining sustainable construction with electric vehicle charging stations. PHONO's Draco modules, certified for European buildings, transforms the carport into a hub for renewable energy generation. The smart, sustainable design is not only aesthetically appealing and practical but also enhances urban space utilization.

As a brand guided by its core values of innovation, reliability, and sustainability, PHONO has solidified its position as a top-tier industry player through a series of notable achievements. It has been recognized as a BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2014, and further cemented by its receipt of multiple prestigious awards. PHONO was named a Top Performer by PVEL, a leading independent lab, and has been designated as a Top Brand PV by EUPD Research, the Best Solar Panels Brand by CER (Clean Energy Reviews) and SolarQuotes in Australia, and one of the Top 10 PV module brands in the US consumer market in 2023.

In a testament to its environmental leadership, PHONO was awarded the 100% Green Energy Consumption Certification by the China Quality Certification Center (CQC) in 2023. The company has also obtained the TÜV SÜD Carbon Neutrality Verification Statement and the Greenhouse Gas Verification Statement. Moreover, PHONO has maintained its TÜV SÜD WMT (Witness Manufacturer Test) laboratory qualification for ten consecutive years, further validating its manufacturing excellence.

PHONO remains dedicated to advancing PV technology and fostering a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future. The company believes in collaboration and seeks to work with stakeholders from all sectors to drive the renewable energy transition forward. By continuing to lead with its innovative products and solutions, PHONO aims to expand market reach and hasten the worldwide renewable energy transition.

