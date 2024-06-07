Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 18:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Leading the Way to a Greener Future: Shanghai Electric Unveils Advanced Renewable Energy Solutions at Carbon Neutrality Expo

07 giugno 2024 | 17.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is bringing an array of its new energy solutions to the second edition of Shanghai International Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products, and Achievements, being held from June 5th to 8th.

The highlighted new energy systems at the event, representing significant breakthroughs in Shanghai Electric's mission to create green-focused technologies to empower the world's zero-carbon transition, cover wind, photovoltaics, energy storage, and grid, are engineered in line with China's strategy to transform into a sustainable, carbon-neutral economy in the next few decades.

Also taking center stage at Shanghai Electric's exhibit are the company's latest integrated equipment systems designed for better system optimization, simplicity, and intelligent control. Shanghai Electric is showcasing how its forward-looking innovations applied in desert, offshore, and urban energy bases, showcasing to the world its commitment to transformative technologies that help accelerate global decarbonization.

At the booth, Shanghai Electric is also displaying the F-class heavy-duty hydrogen-blended turbines, compressed air energy storage systems, ultra-high voltage transformers, and "Guohe One" nuclear power technology, alongside an interactive section demonstrating how Shanghai Electric's visionary zero-carbon solutions for sea, desert, and city supercharge China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality initiatives.

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433335/Leading_the_Way_to_a_Greener_Future_Shanghai_Electric_Unveils_Advanced_Renewable_Energy_Solutions.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-the-way-to-a-greener-future-shanghai-electric-unveils-advanced-renewable-energy-solutions-at-carbon-neutrality-expo-302167174.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Shanghai International Neutrality Expo in Technologies is bringing an array Shanghai Electric Unveils Advanced Renewable Energy Solutions at Carbon Neutrality Expo June 5th
Vedi anche
News to go
Europee 2024, come si vota
News to go
Frenano le vendite al dettaglio in Italia
News to go
Europee 2024, oggi Irlanda e Repubblica Ceca al voto
News to go
Ristorazione, rinnovato contratto: riguarda oltre 1 mln di lavoratori e lavoratrici
News to go
La Bce taglia i tassi di 25 punti base
News to go
Europee, al via maratona elettorale con il voto in Olanda
News to go
Social card Dedicata a te 2024, quando arriva e requisiti
News to go
Natisone, proseguono le ricerche dell'ultimo disperso
News to go
Social card da 500 euro, pronto il decreto interministeriale
News to go
Tragedia Natisone, si cerca ancora Cristian
News to go
Turismo in Italia, record storico: 451 milioni di presenze
News to go
X autorizza i contenuti per adulti, bufera su Elon Musk


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza