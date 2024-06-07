Leading the Way to a Greener Future: Shanghai Electric Unveils Advanced Renewable Energy Solutions at Carbon Neutrality Expo

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is bringing an array of its new energy solutions to the second edition of Shanghai International Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products, and Achievements, being held from June 5th to 8th.

The highlighted new energy systems at the event, representing significant breakthroughs in Shanghai Electric's mission to create green-focused technologies to empower the world's zero-carbon transition, cover wind, photovoltaics, energy storage, and grid, are engineered in line with China's strategy to transform into a sustainable, carbon-neutral economy in the next few decades.

Also taking center stage at Shanghai Electric's exhibit are the company's latest integrated equipment systems designed for better system optimization, simplicity, and intelligent control. Shanghai Electric is showcasing how its forward-looking innovations applied in desert, offshore, and urban energy bases, showcasing to the world its commitment to transformative technologies that help accelerate global decarbonization.

At the booth, Shanghai Electric is also displaying the F-class heavy-duty hydrogen-blended turbines, compressed air energy storage systems, ultra-high voltage transformers, and "Guohe One" nuclear power technology, alongside an interactive section demonstrating how Shanghai Electric's visionary zero-carbon solutions for sea, desert, and city supercharge China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality initiatives.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433335/Leading_the_Way_to_a_Greener_Future_Shanghai_Electric_Unveils_Advanced_Renewable_Energy_Solutions.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg