Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 16:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Celebrates 14 Years of Elegance and Sustainability with Eco-Conscious Innovations

08 agosto 2024 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly celebrates its 14th anniversary themed "From Bud to Bloom: LILYSILK's Sustainable Evolution". This milestone marks a significant evolution towards sustainability, reflecting the brand's ongoing commitment to elegance, quality, and environmental responsibility.

"On this milestone anniversary, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our cherished customers and partners," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We've always prioritized elegance and quality, and this year, we're deepening our commitment to sustainability. Join us in celebrating this special moment as we look forward to a future where elegance meets sustainability."

Innovative Fabric Upgrades

LILYSILK has always prioritized delivering exceptional quality and elegance. This year, the brand unveils two groundbreaking fabric innovations. GOTS Certified Organic Silk sets a benchmark in luxurious fabrics, combining elegance with environmental responsibility and human safety. It exemplifies refined beauty and conscientious craftsmanship, setting a new standard in sophisticated, responsible living. Additionally, Watershine Silk captures the gleam of water under sunlight with its soft texture and unparalleled sheen, enhancing the vibrancy of colors. 

Enhanced Customer Experience and Loyalty Program

To mark the anniversary, LILYSILK is enhancing the customer experience and loyalty program. The upgraded membership program now features five tiers, each offering unique benefits tailored to different needs. Whether just starting with the brand or a loyal customer, there is a perfect tier for everyone. Additionally, the redesigned mobile interface, App 2.0, offers an enhanced, flexible shopping experience, allowing customers to browse and purchase silk products effortlessly, experiencing elegance On-the-Go.

Special Anniversary Rewards

As part of the celebration, LILYSILK is extending its deepest appreciation to its cherished customers with exclusive rewards:

Commitment to Giving Back

LILYSILK's commitment to sustainability extends beyond products. Partnering with One Tree Planted supports global reforestation efforts and promotes environmental stewardship. Collaboration with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® contributes to the fight against breast cancer, providing hope and resources. Donations to Baby2Baby help the organization continue providing essentials to children living in poverty across the country. Together, these efforts make a meaningful difference, uplifting communities and nurturing the planet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478069/LILYSILK_Celebrates_14_Years_Elegance_Sustainability_Eco_Conscious_Innovations.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-celebrates-14-years-of-elegance-and-sustainability-with-eco-conscious-innovations-302217610.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza world's leading silk brand brand's ongoing commitment brand griffe
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza