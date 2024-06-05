LILYSILK Deepens Sustainability Strategy with Zero Waste Report, Supply Chain Enhancements, and Expanded Partnerships This World Environment Day

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand committed to inspiring sustainable living, is proud to announce significant advancements in its environmental initiatives to mark World Environment Day. The company has unveiled its Zero Waste Report 2023, introduced eco-friendly packaging enhancements, and expanded its partnerships focused on environmental stewardship and community support.

LILYSILK Launches Zero Waste Report 2023: A Year of Living Sustainably

As we reach the half point of 2024, LILYSILK is not only celebrating its fashion achievements but also its substantial progress in sustainability. The LILYSILK Zero Waste Movement remains dedicated to its core principles: zero waste, zero scraps, and zero inventory. This year we have reached momentum in LILYSILK's partnership with TerraCycle®, with an estimated 1,999 silk and cashmere items collected and recycled by the end of May, weighing approximately 1,178 lbs. Detailed achievements are available in the full report.

Sustainable Supply Chain Upgrades: Eco-Friendly Packaging

Committed to sustainable packaging, LILYSILK took significant steps in 2023 by converting 120.4 tons of conventional box packaging into paper bags, thus saving around 227 trees. Additionally, the introduction of bio-plastic bags made from renewable resources, which decompose in industrial composting facilities, represents a notable reduction in waste and reliance on petroleum-based products.

Upgrading and Expanding Sustainable Partnerships

LILYSILK has also bolstered its reforestation efforts through its collaboration with One Tree Planted. In 2023, the company successfully planted 35,000 trees across Brazil and Mexico, benefiting local ecosystems and communities. These efforts have supported numerous families, wildlife species, and jobs.

Moreover, through its partnership with Thread Together, a not-for-profit organization in Australia that helps provide clothing for those in need, LILYSILK has donated over 10,000 AUD worth of new surplus stock to help vulnerable individuals, thereby empowering those who have been marginalized by circumstance and not by choice.

"Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering, and this World Environment Day, we are proud to share several key initiatives that demonstrate our dedication to environmental stewardship," says David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "By releasing our annual zero waste report, enhancing our supply chain, and expanding our partnerships, we are taking concrete steps to reduce our environmental impact and promote a more sustainable future."

For more information, please visit the LILYSILK official website at www.lilysilk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430598/photo.jpg