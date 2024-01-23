Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Febbraio 2024
LILYSILK Unveils 'A Laidback Luxe' Spring 2024 Collection, Blending Californian Casual with Hollywood Glamour

23 gennaio 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is thrilled to unveil its Spring 2024 Collection, "A Laidback Luxe." Launching on January 21st, the Collection is a testament to timeless modernity and sophisticated classics, marrying the serenity of olive tree canopies with California's laid-back grace and Hollywood's refined glamor.

Inspired by the dappled shades of olive tree canopies and the rugged allure of coastlines, the Collection embodies the ultimate spring fashion for the modern woman. It offers a relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic, setting the tone for this season's quintessential style.

This year, LILYSILK is excited to introduce an enriched selection of Merino Wool and Cashmere Collection, embodying style and comfort:

Gariana Striped Wool CardiganWool Button-Front Sweater Lady JacketOrtygia Silk-Wool Tailored Vest TopMerino Wool Wrap Midi SkirtCashmere Round Neck SweaterLILYSILK Solomon StricterthKelly Clarkson

"Today's consumers are looking for more than just products; they're seeking ways to elevate their everyday experiences," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "At LILYSILK, we're in tune with this shift, focusing on delivering premium quality that enhances one's lifestyle. Our Spring 2024 Collection is designed to combine the indulgence of luxury with the ease of comfort for everyone."

Embracing the stripe trend, A-list celebrities like Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts, Lucy Liu, and Viola Davis have elegantly donned LILYSILK's iconic striped attire. This year, LILYSILK expands its Striped Collection with the Lavender Striped Silk Shirtdress and Shirt, adding an extra touch of charm to this spring season.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ejb6YiRf-UgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323297/Kelly_Clarkson_shines_LILYSILK_Solomon_Sweater_latest_The_Kelly_Clarkson.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-unveils-a-laidback-luxe-spring-2024-collection-blending-californian-casual-with-hollywood-glamour-302040549.html

Moda
