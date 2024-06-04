Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:48
Locus Robotics Named 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award Winner By Business Intelligence Group

04 giugno 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Warehouse automation leader earns prestigious recognition for unwavering dedication to compliance in safeguarding customer data and upholding rigorous security standards

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots for fulfillment warehouses, has been honored with the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Compliance category by the Business Intelligence Group. This coveted accolade underscores Locus Robotics' steadfast commitment to adhering to the highest cybersecurity standards and fostering a culture of robust data protection.

Locus Robotics has embraced an unwavering "Trust but Verify" philosophy, given its deep insights into proprietary customer information, including order volumes, labor requirements, and operational costs. This approach has solidified the company's position as an industry vanguard in security and compliance within the warehouse robotics sector.

"Compliance and trust are the bedrock upon which our cybersecurity strategy is built," said Fouad Khalil, Senior Director of Enterprise Security, Risk, and Compliance at Locus Robotics. "We leave no stone unturned in aligning our practices with industry-leading security frameworks, ensuring continuous improvement, and fostering employee awareness and education. Our relentless pursuit of compliance excellence enables us to safeguard our customers' sensitive information and maintain their trust."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, honor pioneering companies and individuals at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation across various categories, including compliance. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing robust security solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

"In today's digital landscape, cybersecurity compliance is no longer an option – it's an imperative," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize Locus Robotics for their unwavering commitment to upholding the highest security standards, setting new benchmarks for excellence in data protection and compliance."

Through stringent security practices, continuous monitoring, and comprehensive employee training programs, Locus Robotics has fostered a culture of cybersecurity excellence. This recognition further solidifies the company's position as a trusted partner in the warehouse automation industry, delivering innovative solutions while ensuring the utmost protection for customer data and critical systems.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2-3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece-handling systems. This multiple award-winning solution helps solve the challenges companies across multiple industries face – labor shortages, costly and inefficient-to-operate systems, and inflexible processes – allowing brands to easily meet higher throughput requirements and easily adapt to volume changes in any operation.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

ContactsKary ZateSr. Director Marketing CommunicationsLocus Robotics kzate@locusrobotics.com

Maria Jimenez Chief Nominations Officer Business Intelligence Group jmaria@bintelligence.com+1 (909) 529-2737

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355436/Locus_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-named-2024-fortress-cybersecurity-award-winner-by-business-intelligence-group-302162742.html

